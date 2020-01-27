On Nigerian music, Lagos banning OPay – Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

I love the way most Nigerians think we own African music while other Africans are making waves There’s one Saad guy in Morroco,9ja’s big 3 can’t touch him when it comes to numbers. One of his videos has 700+mil views Kidjo has 4 Grammy’s while we’re waiting for 9ice to bring 1 — Tega🔥 (@Teghte) January 27, 2020

Listening to Nigerian Alté artistes will make you want to wear ghanamustgo and tie nylon on your head as durag — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) January 27, 2020

If they barn dispatch riders, I’ll be flying broom to deliver to my clients since Lagos is mad. — anita_vams (@a__vanita) January 27, 2020

It’s difficult to find a friend who is cute, loving, sexy, generous, caring and smart. My advice to all my friends, Don’t lose me! — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) January 27, 2020