The YNaija Cover – 27th January

Today, the Federal high Court in Abuja sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the sentence on Monday in delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Sanda. He sentenced her after she was convicted for stabbing late Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello.

Upon her conviction by the judge, Sanda broke down in tears and wept uncontrollably, and it generated a buzz on social media, with some making comparisons to ex-members of Boko Haram who are currently being rehabilitated back into society. The arguement is that if these former terrorists aren’t being sentenced to death, why can’t Sanda be forgiven and rehabilitated?

