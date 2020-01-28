ASUU threatens to go on strike, Ivory Coast tests first person in Africa for Coronavirus | Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

13 killed in fresh attack by herdsmen in Plateau

13 people have been confirmed killed in a fresh attack launched by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Kwatas village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

Confirming the attack, the state’s police command said five others were critically injured and are receiving treatment at the general hospital in Bokkos.

Four die of Lassa fever in Taraba

Taraba State government has confirmed the death of 4 persons in the recent Lassa fever outbreak.

The state’s commissioner of health, Dr Innocent Vakkai who confirmed this on Monday January 27 said the late residents of the state were among the 5 people who tested positive after 15 persons were subjected to a medical test for the disease.

Ivory Coast tests first person in Africa for Coronavirus

Health officials in Ivory Coast are investigating a suspected case of the deadly Coronavirus in a female student who recently arrived from China.

The country’s health ministry announced that the student who is yet to be named is the first person to be tested for the virus on the continent.

ASUU threatens to go on strike over withheld January salaries

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened the association will embark on a Nationwide strike if the Federal government does not fail to rescind its decision to withhold the January salaries of lecturers yet to enroll in the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Shehu Sani granted 10m bail

Embattled former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has been granted a N10m bail by a federal high court in Abuja.

Shehu Sani was granted bail after being arraigned on two-count charge of bribery on Monday January 27, following his lawyer Abdul Ibrahim’s argument of need for him to take care of his family, businesses and prepare adequately for trial.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2020

John Legend at ThisDay’s 25th anniversary, Soundcity MVP Awards | Here are the top 5 events we loved in January

January is the ghetto, things are slow and the month is taking forever to end. It is what we deserve ...

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2020

Angelique Kidjo dedicates Grammy win to Burna Boy, Bolt introduces tricycle to Uyo – Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Legendary singer, Angelique Kidjo on Sunday night beat Burna Boy and a host of others to win the Best World ...

Bernard Dayo January 26, 2020

Normalising divorce, fake news in Nigeria, Afro Nation Festival | Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Op-Ed Editor January 24, 2020

Forex, sex work, Nigerians with superiority complex | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo January 24, 2020

Osinbajo approves Amotekun, Victor Moses joins Inter Milan on loan | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Osinbajo, IGP, South West governors agree that Amotekun should go on The Federal Government and South-West governors have reached an ...

Op-Ed Editor January 23, 2020

On Lagos traffic, therapy, paying house rent | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

