At least three persons have been confirmed killed in Sagamu, Ogun, as angry young men and women took to the streets to protest the killing of a footballer named Tiyamiyu Kazeem by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Kazeem was said to have been pushed from a SARS van on motion and onto a speeding car that eventually killed him on Saturday after officers of the agency wrongly accused him of being an Internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).