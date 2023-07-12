Headies Awards Releases Nominees for 16th Edition, Burna Boy Dominates with Ten Nominations (Full List)

The highly anticipated nominees for the voting and non-voting categories of the 16th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards have been officially unveiled by the organizers. In an exciting revelation, the Headies Awards announced the nominees for the coveted “Rookie of the Year” category on Tuesday, creating a buzz among music enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Read also: The Headies Unveils Nominees for 2023 Rookie of the Year: Who Will Be the Next Breakout Star?

Building upon the anticipation, the organizers continued to make waves by revealing the nominees for the remaining categories today, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Music fans around the country eagerly awaited this announcement, as it signifies the recognition and celebration of exceptional talent in the Nigerian music industry.

Topping the list of nominees with an impressive ten nominations is the acclaimed and highly influential artist, Burna Boy. The talented musician has undeniably left an indelible mark on the music landscape, captivating audiences with his unique sound and powerful performances.

See the full list below:

Best Recording of The Year

Burna Boy – Alone
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Davido, SSC – Stand Strong
Tems – No Woman, No Cry

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe
Rema – Rave & Roses
Omah Lay – Boy Alone
Victony – Outlaw
Davido – Timeless

Song of The Year

Rema – Calm Down
Burna Boy – Last Last
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

Best Male Artiste

Asake
Rema
Burna Boy
Ruger
Kizz Daniel
Omah Lay

Best Female Artiste

Tems
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Ayra Starr

Next Rated

Spyro
Seyi Vibez
Young Jonn
Asake
Victony

Songwriter of The Year

Simi – Royal
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Tems – Lift me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In my mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song

Producer of The Year

Magicsticks – Sungba Remix
Pheelz – Electricity
Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down
Tempoe – Soweto
Kel P – Kpe Paso
Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju

Best RnB Single

Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind
Ckay – Mmadu
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Preye – Red Wine
Chike, Flavour – Hard to find
Simi, Fave – Loyal

Best Rap Single

Reminisce – Hustle
Ladipoe – Big Energy
Blaqbonez – Back in Uni
Psycho YP – Bando Diaries
OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice
Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – Earth song
Cruel Santino – Final champion
Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller
Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop
Flavour – Game Changer (Dike)
Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Ric Hassani – My only baby
Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime
Chike – Spell Remix
Praiz – Reckless
Wande Coal – Kpe Paso

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Memories
Simi – Loyal
Liya – Adua Remix
Waje – In Between
Preye – Red wine
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni
TG Omori – PBUY
Director Pink – Spell Remix
Director K – Common Person
TG Omori – Bandana
Director K – Calm Down

Best Collaboration

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra
Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham)
Asake – Joha
Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo
Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista
Mohbad – Peace

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto
Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)
Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African artiste of the year

Zuchu (Tanzania)
Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Rayvanny (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste of The Year

Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Wegz (Egypt)
El Grande Toto (Morocco)
Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste of The Year

AKA (South Africa)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Costa Titch (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
Focalistic (South Africa)
DJ Tarico (Mozambique)

Best Central African Artiste of The Year

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)
Matias Damiaso (Angola)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Libianca (Cameroon)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Rema (Nigeria)

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake

International Artiste Of The Year

Drake
Future
Selena Gomez
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran

Lyricist On The Roll

Ladipoe – Clowns
Vector – Clowns
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop
A-Q – Family First
Tec (SDC) – Live Life

Best Rap Album

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher
Psycho YP – YPSZN3
Vector – TESLIM
Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream

Best Alternative Album

Basketmouth – Horoscopes
BOJ – Gbagada Express
Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors
Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven
Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable
Native Sound System – Native World

Best RnB Album

Johnny Drille – Home
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper
Praiz – Reckless
Waje – Waje 2.0
Dami Oniru – Matter of Time
Simi – To Be Honest

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 11, 2023

The Headies Unveils Nominees for 2023 Rookie of the Year: Who Will Be the Next Breakout Star?

Since its inception in 2006, The Headies has been at the forefront of documenting the remarkable achievements within the Nigerian ...

YNaija July 8, 2023

City of Houston Honors Davido, Declares July 7th ‘Davido Day’

Nigerian megastar Davido received a special honor from the City of Houston during his Timeless Tour in the United States. ...

YNaija July 6, 2023

Tiwa Savage Makes History as First Female Afrobeats Artist to Headline Wembley Arena

Tiwa Savage, the Nigerian music sensation, has etched her name in the annals of history as she becomes the first ...

YNaija July 6, 2023

Rema is Leading the Global Afrobeats Movement with Over 2 Billion Streams on Spotify

Rema, the talented Nigerian artist, is spearheading the global exportation of Afrobeats with his chart-topping single, ‘Calm Down’. This infectious ...

YNaija June 30, 2023

Billboard Hot 100 Shakes Up Chart Calculation: Digital Downloads from Artist Webstores No Longer Counted

In a significant shift, Billboard Hot 100 has announced that it will no longer consider digital download singles from artist ...

YNaija June 30, 2023

Asake’s Daring Dive Into Crowd at Afro Nation Festival in Portugal Goes Terribly Wrong

The Afro Nation festival in Portugal was electrified on Thursday night as Nigerian singer Asake took the stage and became ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail