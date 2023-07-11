The Headies Unveils Nominees for 2023 Rookie of the Year: Who Will Be the Next Breakout Star?

Since its inception in 2006, The Headies has been at the forefront of documenting the remarkable achievements within the Nigerian music industry. This prestigious award has become the pinnacle of recognition for artists, making it the most coveted prize in Nigerian music.

On July 11, 2023, The Headies Academy released the highly anticipated nomination list for the 2023 Rookie of the Year category. This category highlights the exceptional breakthroughs made by rising talents who have showcased their musical prowess in the industry.

Among the nominees is fast-rising rapper Odumodu Blvck, who has had an impressive 2023, captivating audiences with his unique style and lyrical prowess. Joining him on the list is Bloody Civilian, known for his feature in the highly anticipated movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ adding his distinctive touch to the soundtrack. Mavin Records’ rising star Bayanni also secured a spot with his infectious melodies, leaving a lasting impression on music lovers.

The list continues with Guchi, a singer and TikTok sensation who has gained massive popularity with her captivating vocals and engaging performances. Eltee Skillz, whose 2022 record ‘ODG’ became a smash hit, also earned a well-deserved nomination. Lastly, fast-rising act Khaid rounds up the list, bringing his unique sound and promising talent to the forefront.

These six talented artists will compete in a voting category for the prestigious title of Rookie of the Year. The award recognizes their significant achievements throughout the year, despite not releasing a full album during the review period.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of Fave, who claimed the coveted Rookie of the Year title at the 2022 Headies ceremony held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. This award serves as a launching pad for emerging artists, propelling their careers to new heights and solidifying their position within the industry.

As the excitement builds, fans and music enthusiasts will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artist, ultimately deciding who will be the next breakout star in the Nigerian music scene. The Headies continues to be a platform that recognizes exceptional talent and celebrates the diverse sounds that define Nigerian music.