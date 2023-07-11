Aproko Doctor Achieves Remarkable Hat-Trick Victory, Becoming the First Influencer to Win a Category Three Times in a Row | See the Full List of Winners

Lagos, Nigeria, July 10, 2023. Renowned health influencer Aproko Doctor has achieved an impressive hat-trick of wins by winning the Force of Wellness category for the third consecutive year. He achieved this at the third edition of the highly-anticipated Trendupp Awards, Nigeria’s first-ever awards for influencers and content creators concluded on a high note, celebrating and honouring the exceptional accomplishments of these influencers, content creators and brands in Nigeria. Taking place on July 9th at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, this prestigious event served as a platform to showcase the remarkable contributions of audacious individuals.

Hosted by the multi-talented influencer, content creator, and TV host, Kie Kie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori), the awards proved to be a night filled with excitement, recognition, and appreciation. Out of an impressive lineup of ninety-six nominees, sixteen winners emerged across the sixteen categories, receiving their gold statuettes, a testament to their exceptional achievements.

Speaking at the event, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr., CEO Trendupp Africa thanked all nominees and winners for their dedication and hard work to the contribution of the creator economy in Nigeria. “Since the inception of Trendupp awards, there has been a significant increase in the number of influencers and content creators in Nigeria. I hereby extend my sincere appreciation to every content creator in attendance for their invaluable contributions to the growth of the industry, without your remarkable contributions, this event would not have been possible. Trendupp Africa remains committed to not only supporting your talent but also providing the well-deserved recognition you all rightfully deserve.”

The most coveted award of the night, the “Force of Influence,” was claimed by the influential figure, Mr. Macaroni, solidifying his status as the influencer with the highest impact in the Nigerian social media landscape between March 2022 – March 2023. Even more thrilling, Mr. Macaroni received a brand-new car, courtesy of Mikano Motors.

The Force of Collaboration: Brands that strategically identify and leverage impactful partnerships with content creators/Influencers between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: 1xBET

The Force of Comedy Skits: Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in the comedy niche between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Taaoomaa (Maryam Apaokagi)

The Force of Creative Art (Endowed by MTVBaseWest): Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in the art niches such as painting/drawing, writing, video content production and dancing etc between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: IamItom (Frank Itom)

The Force of Food Content: Influencers and Content Creators who have been able to infuse creativity in their content thus commanding engagement in the food niche between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Opeyemi (Opeyemi Famakin)

The Force of Lifestyle Content: Influencers and content creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in lifestyle niches such as beauty, travel and fashion between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: ThisThingCalledFashion (Nonye Udeogu)

The Force of Online Sensation: Individuals that have found a way to break through the noise and commanded attention in the social media space between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Phyna (Ijeoma Josephina Otabo)

The Force of Instagram: Influencers and Content creators with the most engaging content & virality power on Instagram between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Sheggz (Segun Daniel Olusemo)

The Force of Social Good: Influencers and content creators who clamoured/spoke up for the social good of the community/country between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Seyi_Oluyole (Seyi Oluyole)

The Force of Tech Content: Influencers and content creators who have found a way to use content in communicating technological leaps and information in easily digestible and laudable ways between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Kagan Tech (Oladapo-Ogunsanya Segun)

The Force of TikTok: Influencers and Content creators that commanded the highest engagement & virality power on Tiktok between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Softmadeit (Jerry Chuks)

The Force of Twitter: Influencers and Content Creators that dominated the Twitter platform with meaningful/impactful conversations and threads between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Benjamin Hundeyin

The Force of Virality: Influencer or content creator who mastered the art of making lasting impressions, with content that commands a high number of reposts, likes, shares and talkability between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: LegeMiami (Adams Kehinde)

The Force of YouTube: Influencers and Content creators that commanded the highest engagement & virality power on YouTube between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: BrainJotter (Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie)

The Force of Wellness: Influencers and content creators using social platforms to improve the well-being and health of the public in engaging ways between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Aproko Doctor (Dr. Chinonso Egemba)

Emerging Force: Content creators and influencers who are rated as the next big deal in social media between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: LayiWasabi (Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola)

The Force of Influence (Endowed by Mikano Motors): Influencer or content creator who commanded the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space between March 2023 – March 2023.

Winner: Mr. Macaroni ( Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo)

Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with Dotts Media House (Africa’s foremost media agency for leading brands across Africa) and proudly supported by Mikano Motors, Pepsi Nigeria, McVitie’s Nigeria, Tramango, Cliqki Technologies, MTVBase, DStv, Popcentral TV, GoldMyneTV, BellaNaija, Zikoko, Brand Communicator, Legit.ng, and YNaija.