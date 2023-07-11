LOL: Last One Laughing Naija Set to Premiere on Prime Video with Basketmouth as Host

Prime Video’s first unscripted African Original, LOL: ‘Last One Laughing Naija’, set to hit the screens on July 14th will be hosted by ace comedian, Basketmouth. This and more were revealed at a colorful press conference held in Lagos on Thursday.

The event was hosted by multiple award-winning, patriarch of stand up comedy in Nigeria, Alli Baba. Expectedly, the humor maestro didn’t disappoint. He literally cracked everyone’s ribs with his unscripted presentations. Also in attendance were Prime Video’s Head, African and Middle East Originals, Ned Mitchell, Head, Nigerian Originals, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, the entire members of cast, as well as other members of staff.

The six-part series sets out to explore the comedians’ wits as they compete to be the Last One Laughing. There is just one rule. You laugh, you lose. The last comedian to maintain a straight-face after six hours of show-time wins the ultimate prize. He or she is mandated to donate the entire N40 Million to a local charity of his or her choice. The scope, basically is to employ all comic tricks to make other contestants laugh, while resisting the urge to do so themselves. The series is produced by Amazon Studios in collaboration with Nigeria’s LiveSpot360 Productions and will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

LOL is a unique and unscripted six-part comedy show. It is also a sequel and adaptation of Prime Video’s global hit comedy franchise currently produced in over 20 countries like Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa. It is to be launched early next year, with Trevor Noah as host.

The highly anticipated series will have Basketmouth set up ten of Nigeria’s best comedy and entertainment stars against one another in a celebrity showdown. The all-star lineup made up of Nigeria’s top-tier comedy acts includes Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr. Funny, aka Sabinus, KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taoma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki.

Head, African and Middle East Originals, Ned Mitchele said the show is built on Prime Video’s commitment to deliver local and authentic African films and series to a global audience. He also stated that the series was completely shot in Lagos, despite the initially perceived challenges around a project of that magintute.

“It is so amazing working with the most talented entertainers in the the industry on this project. We hope our customers will have the chance to see the massive level of quality they bring on the show. A whole new change is brewing in the industry around the continent and we as a company are so proud to be part of it.”

“The series is a global hit for Prime Video, and that’s why we’re excited to bring its very own version to customers in Nigeria. Trevor Noah was so glad when he heard we are doing this in Africa. It is a simple show in context but complex in production. It will keep our viewers highly informed and entertained at the same time”, he said.

Head, Nigerian Originals, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said she is more than convinced that viewers will love a series full of incredibly talented Nigerian humour and comedic talent with an A-List lineup.

“We’re proud to be bringing Prime Video customers a genre most loved and consumed by Nigerian audiences around the world”, she said.

