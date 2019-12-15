Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

An A – Z Guide of the Nigerian Music Scene – Joey Akan

The sounds of the scene are penetrating markets across the globe. Drake’s mega hit One Dance was achieved with help from Wizkid, while Beyonce leaned heavily on the movement’s largest stars to birth her soundtrack album, Lion King: The Gift. In 2019, Burna Boy has been pushing for a crossover campaign with his Grammy-nominated African Giant album. The London diaspora is nurturing a tight cultural bond with Lagos and it’s become a rites of passage for Nigeria’s biggest stars – Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido – to perform at The O2 Arena.

Sex Life: Expressing My Sexuality In an Homophobic Community – Nnamdi

Today’s subject is a 24-year-old bisexual Muslim woman. She takes us from Paris to Lagos and Abuja, through her search for girls in a homophobic community and her experiences with boys who refuse to follow instructions.

On Transatlantic Shame – I.S. Jones

nothing is earned unless something is lost. the ocean grants safe passage, but i fear the cost is too great. you tell yourself, [if i survived Nigeria, there is no greater beast above me], but you grow to understand America is the beast after which all other beasts are named. you try to be a Good American, but this accent gives you away. this skin. Americans are impatient & rename you ‘stupid’ for asking questions. the calls back home become more & more infrequent.

Pepsi: The Official Soft Drink of Afrobeats – Joey Akan

Pepsi’s support of Nigerian music and the afrobeats movement dates back over a decade. After years of consistently propping up the culture and coming to define the live experience, as evidenced by the viral Disembaa campaigns – 2017’s “No Shakin Carry Go Disembaa”, and 2018’s “No Chill Disembaa” – it’s fair to say Pepsi is one of Afrobeats’ biggest and most vital ambassadors.