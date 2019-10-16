Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Nigerian parents will be comparing their children to other people and complaining about how disobedient they are, what if na you born Tariq. — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) October 16, 2019

At the age of two, my father opened an account for me with 1k, at ten years it has become 1million. Before I reached 24yrs I have my own company worth 50million. Motivational speakers everywhere. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) October 16, 2019

I hope y’all know the essence of eating food is to stay alive not to fill your stomach to the brim… So stop asking extra portions every time you glutton🙄 — Ugwunna Ejikem (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 16, 2019

Lmao! SARS stopped me yesterday night and asked for the receipt for my dog in my car. Lets be honest. Nigeria is finished.😭 — L A N D L O R D (@Lagos_Tenant) October 16, 2019

When you’re looking for Obioma you will see shoemaker, when you’re looking for shoemaker you will see Obioma, when you are not looking for any of them

you’ll see both Obioma and shoemaker gisting 🤦‍♀️ — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) October 16, 2019