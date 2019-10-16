Joy, Inc. launches network against depression, as short film on mental health is unveiled 

In commemoration of World Mental Health Day, Joy, Inc., a human flourishing company, has launched Mad Against Depression and Anxiety (MADA); a network of professionals and influential personalities combining their resources and experiences to fight depression.

The exclusive event which held at the Genesis Deluxe Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos on 11 October, 2019, was organized in partnership with Y!TV and The Make It Happen Productions.

The gathering also saw the screening of Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju‘s short film, ‘FINE’ which was created to address the challenge of depression and anxiety. The film, which was co-written by Odenike Odeleye, tells the story of a young successful woman who seems to have her life under control but is battling with mental health challenges.

The event featured a panel discussion anchored by media personality, Lamide Akintobi, with Odenike Odeleye, Gbemi Ogunrinde and Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju sharing ideas, experiences, and practical solutions on addressing mental health in Nigeria.

Speaking during the panel session, ‘Lala‘ Akindoju said: “Producing the movie was an opportunity for me to raise awareness about depression, anxiety, and suicide across Africa. It is really important to know that the role we play in each other’s lives can help improve physical and mental health.”

Gbemi Ogunrinde, a psychotherapist, and member of the Central Working Committee of Joy, Inc., emphasized the importance of mental rest and practical ways to ensure well balanced mental state.

“Taking care of our mental health is just like taking care our physical health, everybody has it and we need to take care of it. Having a balanced mental is an extremely important issue when considering overall health and wellbeing. We have some practical steps one can take to improve and maintain your mental being including making time for yourself, building positive relationships, and getting active. With the MADA network, we want to help people get support in safe facilities across Africa while we continue to raise significant awareness,” Ogunrinde said.

According to the 2018 National Depression Report released by Joy, Inc. in partnership with NOIPolls, one out of every three Nigerians is at risk of depression, while the country has the seventh-highest rate of suicide in Africa.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 16, 2019

Kingsley Moghalu reacts to Falana’s claim that he received an appointment from APC

Former presidential candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has released a statement debunking the claim from a ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 16, 2019

We intend to be Africa’s gateway to engage the youth – RED CEO, Adebola Williams

Adebola Williams, the Group CEO of RED, has emphasized the company’s vision to galvanise Africans in taking action, explaining that ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 16, 2019

Chude Jideonwo, His Excellency Prof. Benedict Oramah and others to speak at the 19th NECCIPR roundtable edition

Chude Jideonwo, Co-founder of RED | For Africa, is scheduled to speak alongside other experts at this year’s edition of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 16, 2019

Adebola Williams announced as Special Guest Faculty at the fourth season of the Lagos Public Relations Summit

Adebola Williams, co-founder of RED| For Africa will be a special guest faculty at the fourth season of the Lagos ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 12, 2019

First Photos: Ego Boyo, Chioma Akpotha, Shade Ladipo, Adebola Williams, Akah Nnani, step out for screening of short film on depression, ‘FINE’

Ego Boyo, Chioma Akpotha, KCEE, Shade Ladipo, Adebola Williams, Akah Nnani, are some of the personalities at the exclusive cinema ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 10, 2019

British High Commission, Joy, Inc., and Y! TV joined Lala Akindoju to premiere short film on depression awareness

The British High Commission, Joy, Inc. (joyinc.xyz), a human flourishing company and Y! TV joined award-winning actress, director and CEO ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail