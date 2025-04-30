5,000+ Guests — Including Dignitaries, Celebrities, and Students from Across Nigeria — Filled the Hall for Africa’s First-Ever Talk Concert, WithChude Live

Chude Jideonwo, Media entrepreneur and celebrated storyteller, hosted Africa’s first-ever talk concert, WithChude Live, at Lagos, Nigeria.

The atmosphere was electric as more than 5,000 guests packed the hall for a groundbreaking night of vulnerability, truth, and deep emotional connection.

Chude hosted panel conversations with celebrated stars including Teni, Taaooma, and Kiekie on one panel, and Ruth Kadiri, Hauwa Lawal, and Moses Bliss on another.

In addition, he conducted deeply personal interviews with some of Nigeria’s most beloved figures — Falz, Bovi, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze, and Chimamanda Adichie — bringing stories of vulnerability, strength, and authenticity to life on stage.

One of the evening’s most powerful moments came when Chude read an excerpt from his highly anticipated memoir, How Depression Saved My Life, set to be released in September 2025.

He read: “In fact, I should state that nothing really changed immediately after I came to my awakening. I didn’t become happier or stronger or anything. I don’t know if that’s what happens for anyone else, but that’s not what happened for me. I continued to be depressed, to all intents and purposes.”

He also shared a heartfelt poem from the book, offering an intimate glimpse into his personal journey of healing, hope, and triumph.

The event officially kicked off at with a vibrant red carpet session, where celebrities and dignitaries from across Nigeria were interviewed and celebrated.

The red carpet buzz added a touch of glamour and excitement to an evening dedicated to real, meaningful conversations. Media houses from across Nigeria were present to cover this historic event, capturing the rare sight of a full hall where every heart was fully engaged. Guests were seated — no murmuring, no distractions, no side attraction— only heartfelt conversations that stirred the soul.

True to its mission, WithChude Live promised to be a beautiful day for the mind, spirit, and heart, and it lived up to its promise.

One of the attendees took to Instagram after the event to share key lessons learned. Among them was the powerful reflection: “Be humble with your God given grace.”

The overwhelming turnout and emotional impact have set a new standard for live talk concert experiences in Nigeria and across Africa, marking WithChude Live as a historic first on the continent.

WithChude.com is a subscription podcast and video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service hosting films, series, podcasts, documentaries, interviews, events and blogs from Africa – that strengthen the mind, the heart, and the spirit.

It has emerged as the only independent media platform in the region depending primarily on paid subscribers. Africa’s streaming platform, inspired by a singular voice.

The flagship interview show from which the platform sprung is always going viral for speaking to Africa’s biggest celebrities in conversations that strengthen mental, emotional and spiritual health. It is widely syndicated across terrestrial television and social media platforms, reaching an average of 8 million people weekly – positioning it as the most watched and most syndicated weekly talk show (digital + traditional) in the region.

About Chude Jideonwo Presents

We are creating spectacular factual film and TV that mainstream audiences want to watch.

Our content range includes documentaries, docu-series, docu-reality, travelogues, investigations, talk shows, panels, specials, interviews, podcasts, how-tos, reality, reality soaps, personal stories, makeover shows, live events and stand-up, masterclasses, telethons, personal stories, docudramas, docu-fiction, and biopics.

Films in its slate including the award winning ‘Awaiting Trial’, ‘Daniel vs Ekweremadu’ and the upcoming ‘Where is Chijioke?’ and ‘Is It Your Money?’, the 4-part docu-series on Nigeria’s former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.