Chimamanda Adichie, Pastor Jerry Eze, Falz, Moses Bliss, Teni, Makanaki light up hearts and souls at the first-ever #WithChude Live!

The debut edition of the live show, hosted by award-winning storyteller and media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, featured literary powerhouse Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, prophetic voice, Pastor Jerry Eze, screen icon, Funke Akindele,rapper and activist, Falz, gospel sensation, Moses Bliss, music powerhouse, Teni the Entertainer, beloved filmmaker and actress, Ruth Kadiri, celebrated creative, Hauwa Lawal, and media personality, Kiekie, all baring their hearts and lighting up the stage with stories that moved the audience to tears, laughter, and roaring applause.

The atmosphere was electric, and hearts were full as some of Nigeria’s most iconic voices gathered under one roof for the first-ever #WithChude Live, an evening that will be remembered as a defining moment in culture, healing, and raw human connection.

From students to celebrities, dignitaries to changemakers, the evening welcomed a diverse and distinguished crowd, all gathered to witness a new kind of event experience, one that celebrated the power of stories to heal, connect, and transform. The event began with a dazzling red-carpet moment. Cameras flashed as celebrities, thought leaders, and media houses from across Nigeria arrived in style.

From intimate storytelling to thought-provoking conversations, each guest offered a window into their soul.

Falz, one of the guest speakers known for his bold social commentary, opened up on a rarely discussed aspect of fame, love and relationships.

“It’s incredibly tough to have a healthy love life and be in entertainment,” he shared, striking a chord with fans who have followed his journey over the years.

In another poignant moment, Chimamanda Adichie broke barriers by discussing a topic often kept behind closed doors, surrogacy.

“I want more women to feel less ashamed of talking about reaching motherhood through non-traditional means,” she said, to resounding applause and emotional nods from the audience. Her vulnerability challenged societal norms and gave voice to women navigating similar paths in silence.

A panel, which included Teni, Taaooma, and Kiekie, took the stage to share unfiltered stories about their personal journeys, touching on fame, burnout, and the ongoing pursuit of authenticity. Their candour was met with laughter, nods, and moments of stillness as the audience connected with the realities behind their public personas.

Later, Ruth Kadiri, Hauwa Lawal, and Moses Bliss offered a different, equally moving perspective, reflecting on the role of faith, the search for purpose, and the importance of mental wellness. Their heartfelt words brought fresh insight into the strength it takes to live fully and truthfully in the spotlight.

The overwhelming turnout, the soul-stirring atmosphere, and the power of shared vulnerability have positioned #WithChude Live not just as a one-time event, but as a cultural moment. It has set a new benchmark for what live experiences in Africa can be: honest, meaningful, and deeply human.