Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday for Workers’ Day

Across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn't miss.

FG declares Thursday public holiday for workers’ day

The federal government has declared Thursday a public holiday to mark Workers’ Day, celebrated annually on May 1.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, praising Nigerian workers for their dedication and contributions to national growth.

He called for peace to foster industrialisation and urged workers to embrace innovation and productivity, adding, “There is dignity in labour.”

Agbakoba demands retraction from Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan over harassment claim

Senior lawyer Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has issued a second letter to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, asking her to retract her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the April 14 letter, Agbakoba demanded evidence for the claim, which he said lacks clarity and contains timeline inconsistencies.

He also noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan deleted a social media post praising Akpabio a day after the alleged incident instead of addressing the contradiction.

FG scraps Bilateral Education Agreement scholarship scheme

The federal government has discontinued the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship programme, Education Minister Tunji Alausa announced on Tuesday in Abuja.

The BEA scheme allowed Nigerian students to study abroad through partnerships with countries like Russia, China, and Hungary. While host countries covered tuition and accommodation, Nigeria provided stipends and allowances.

E-Money released after EFCC interrogation over currency abuse

Popular socialite Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, was released Tuesday night after being questioned by the Economy and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged naira abuse and spraying of foreign currency.

Arrested at his Lagos residence, he was later seen on Instagram thanking supporters and posting a video with a gospel song.

“No tension, everywhere good. I see all your love and support. God bless you all,” he took to Instagram to celebrate his release.

CAC gives businesses six weeks to register or face prosecution

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has given unregistered companies, partnerships, and business names six weeks to register or risk prosecution.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CAC warned that operating without registration or using an unapproved name violates the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020.

The commission also reminded registered businesses to display their name and registration number at business premises and on official documents, as required by law.