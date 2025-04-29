Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Sanwo-Olu Slams Peter Obi Over Poverty Comments

Sanwo-Olu slams Peter Obi over poverty comments

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has criticised Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his recent remarks on Nigeria’s poverty rate.

Obi had said during a talk at Johns Hopkins University in the U.S. that Nigeria has more poor people than countries like Indonesia, China, and Vietnam. He also shared part of the speech on X (formerly Twitter).

In response, Sanwo-Olu accused Obi of regularly “de-marketing” Nigeria on the global stage and said such behaviour was troubling.

He added that Obi lacked the moral right to criticise the Tinubu administration, claiming the former Anambra governor didn’t build any schools or hospitals during his eight years in office.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced it will begin penalising airports operating without valid permits from January 1, 2026.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum in Lagos, Godwin Balang, director of aerodrome and airspace standards, said the move reflects a shared commitment to stricter regulation, not a threat.

Of the 92 airstrips in the NCAA’s records, only a few have valid permits. Balang noted that 68 are federally owned, while 24 are private.

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says the country earned $1.791 billion from non-oil exports in the first quarter of 2025.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, NEPC executive director Nonye Ayeni said the council recorded its highest-ever annual export value in 2024 — $5.456 billion, a 20.77% increase from 2023.

She credited the rise to collaboration with the federal ministry of industry, trade, and investment, along with continued support for exporters through training, standardisation, and market access.

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered Aisha Achimugu, CEO of Felak Concept Group, to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday over an alleged money laundering case.

Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the order on Monday after Achimugu filed a suit seeking to stop security agencies from arresting or harassing her.

Achimugu had challenged her EFCC “wanted” status declared on March 28, calling it baseless and aimed at tarnishing her image. The suit lists several security agencies, including the EFCC, police, ICPC, DSS, NSCDC, and immigration service.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has upheld the $220 million fine imposed on Meta Platforms Inc. by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

In a statement on April 25, FCCPC spokesperson Ondaje Ijagwu said the tribunal also awarded the commission $35,000 to cover investigation costs.

Led by Thomas Okosun, the tribunal ruled that the FCCPC acted within its legal powers in penalising Meta for alleged anti-competitive and exploitative practices. Meta has vowed to appeal the ruling.