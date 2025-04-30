Here Are the Winners at the 17th Edition of the Headies Award Show

The 2025 Headies Award Show took place on April 27 in Lagos State, welcoming stars across Nigeria and Africa.

The music entertainment award show is a home of recognition by all African stars, primarily Nigerian singers, songwriters, and producers.

On the night of Headies award, many celebrities were present at the event, all in celebration of the recognition of music artists who put their work out for the people to enjoy and form a way of life around.

The Headies award show was a night of excitement, fun and jubilation as many of our favourite celebrities took home some deserved awards.

Check out the full list of winners at the 17th edition of the Headies Award Show.

Rookie of the Year

Taves

Zerry DL (Winner)

Kaestyle

Llona

Best Recording of the Year

Ayra Starr and Giveon — Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy — Higher

Tems — Burning (Winner)

Seyi Vibez — Different Patterns

Sarz and Lojay — Billions

Soundtrack of the Year

Eledumare — Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

Lose to Gain — Kaline (Breathe of Life)

Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack — TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner

Kill Boro — Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)

Orisa — Beriola (Orisa)

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Starr — Last Heartbreak Song

Niniola – Levels

Liya — I’m done (Winner)

Simi — Stranger

Yemi Alade — Tomorrow

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Timi Dakolo — Ke Na Ke so)

Omah Lay — Moving

Anendlessocean — Gratitude

Lojay — Billions (Winner)

Johnny Drille — For You

Songwriter of the Year

Llona — Can’t Breath

Bloody Civilian — Family Meeting

Qing Madi — Vision (Winner)

Simi — Stranger

Wizard Chan — Stages of Life

Afrobeat Album of the Year

Asake — Work of Art

Victony — Stubborn

Young John — Jiggy Forever

Rema — HEIS (Winner)

Ayra Starr — The Year I Turned 21

Special Recognition Award Recipients

Amaju Pinnick

Alex Okosi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Producer of the Year

Magicsticks — Basquiat

Sarz — Happiness

Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy — HEHEHE

London — Ozeba ( Winner)

Dibs — Different Patterns

Music Video of the Year

Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare — Charm

Jyde Ajala — Metaverse

Director Pink — Egwu (Winner)

Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine — Like Ice Spice

Mattmax — Ojapiano

Dammy Twitch — Na Money

TG Omori — Showa

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Young Jonn (ft. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez) — Big Big Things

Kizz Daniel — Twe Twe Remix

Chike ft Mohbad — Egwu

Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (ft. Davido) — Ogechi

Flavour — Big Baller (Winner)

Asake — Remember

Best Rap Single

Shallipopi and Odumodublvck — Cast (Winner)

Bloody Civilian, Wale and Odumodu Blvck — Blood on the dance floor

Ladipoe, Rozzz, and Morello — Hallelujah

Magnito — Canada

Jeriq — Ije Nwoke

Best Street-hop Artiste

Mohbad – Ask About me (Winner)

Zhus Jdo – Johnbull

Seyi Vibez – Different Patterns

Ayo Maff – Dealer ft (Fire Boy)

Shallipopi – Cast ft (Odumodu Blvck

Song of the Year

Asake — Lonely at the Top (Winner)

Chike and Mohbad — Egwu

Rema — Ozeba

Kizz Daniel — Showa

Ayra Starr —Showa

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Juma Jux (Tanzania) – (Winner)

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Bruce Melody (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda)

Digital Artiste of the Year

Davido — (Winner)

Ayra Starr

Rema

Shallipopi

Tems

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Next Rated

Odumodublvck – (Winner)

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Ayo Maff

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

Innoss’B (DRC) – Winner

Gaz Mawete (DRC)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Ebokolo (Gabon)

Singulila (Central African Republic)

Koceé (Cameroon)

Special Recognition

Kcee