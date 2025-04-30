Article

Here Are the Winners at the 17th Edition of the Headies Award Show

The 2025 Headies Award Show took place on April 27 in Lagos State, welcoming stars across Nigeria and Africa.

The music entertainment award show is a home of recognition by all African stars, primarily Nigerian singers, songwriters, and producers.

On the night of Headies award, many celebrities were present at the event, all in celebration of the recognition of music artists who put their work out for the people to enjoy and form a way of life around.

The Headies award show was a night of excitement, fun and jubilation as many of our favourite celebrities took home some deserved awards.

Check out the full list of winners at the 17th edition of the Headies Award Show.

Rookie of the Year

  • Taves 
  • Zerry DL (Winner)
  • Kaestyle
  • Llona 

Best Recording of the Year

  • Ayra Starr and Giveon — Last Heartbreak Song
  • Burna Boy — Higher
  • Tems — Burning (Winner)
  • Seyi Vibez — Different Patterns
  • Sarz and Lojay — Billions

Soundtrack of the Year

  • Eledumare — Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)
  • Lose to Gain — Kaline (Breathe of Life)
  • Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack — TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner
  • Kill Boro — Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)
  • Orisa — Beriola (Orisa)

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

  • Ayra Starr — Last Heartbreak Song 
  • Niniola – Levels
  • Liya — I’m done (Winner)
  • Simi — Stranger
  • Yemi Alade — Tomorrow 

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

  • Timi Dakolo — Ke Na Ke so)
  • Omah Lay — Moving
  • Anendlessocean — Gratitude
  • Lojay — Billions (Winner)
  • Johnny Drille — For You

Songwriter of the Year

  • Llona — Can’t Breath
  • Bloody Civilian — Family Meeting 
  • Qing Madi —  Vision (Winner)
  • Simi  — Stranger 
  • Wizard Chan — Stages of Life

Afrobeat Album of the Year

  • Asake — Work of Art
  • Victony — Stubborn 
  • Young John — Jiggy Forever
  • Rema — HEIS (Winner)
  • Ayra Starr — The Year I Turned 21

Special Recognition Award Recipients

  • Amaju Pinnick 
  • Alex Okosi
  • Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Producer of the Year

  • Magicsticks — Basquiat
  • Sarz — Happiness
  • Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy — HEHEHE 
  • London — Ozeba ( Winner)
  • Dibs — Different Patterns

Music Video of the Year

  • Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare — Charm
  • Jyde Ajala — Metaverse
  • Director Pink — Egwu (Winner)
  • Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine — Like Ice Spice
  • Mattmax — Ojapiano
  • Dammy Twitch — Na Money
  • TG Omori — Showa 

Afrobeats Single of the Year

  • Young Jonn (ft. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez) — Big Big Things
  • Kizz Daniel — Twe Twe Remix
  • Chike ft Mohbad — Egwu
  • Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (ft. Davido) — Ogechi
  • Flavour — Big Baller (Winner)
  • Asake — Remember 

Best Rap Single

  • Shallipopi and Odumodublvck — Cast (Winner)
  • Bloody Civilian, Wale and Odumodu Blvck — Blood on the dance floor 
  • Ladipoe, Rozzz, and Morello — Hallelujah
  • Magnito — Canada
  • Jeriq — Ije Nwoke

Best Street-hop Artiste

  • Mohbad – Ask About me (Winner)
  • Zhus Jdo – Johnbull
  • Seyi Vibez – Different Patterns
  • Ayo Maff – Dealer ft (Fire Boy)
  • Shallipopi – Cast ft (Odumodu Blvck

Song of the Year

  • Asake — Lonely at the Top (Winner)
  • Chike and Mohbad — Egwu
  • Rema — Ozeba
  • Kizz Daniel — Showa
  • Ayra Starr —Showa

Best East African Artiste of the Year

  • Juma Jux (Tanzania) – (Winner)
  • Bien (Kenya)
  • Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
  • Bruce Melody (Rwanda)
  • Azawi (Uganda)

Digital Artiste of the Year

  • Davido — (Winner)
  • Ayra Starr
  • Rema
  • Shallipopi
  • Tems
  • Kizz Daniel
  • Asake

Next Rated

  • Odumodublvck – (Winner)
  • Qing Madi
  • Shallipopi
  • Ayo Maff

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

  • Innoss’B (DRC) – Winner
  • Gaz Mawete (DRC)
  • Emma’A (Gabon)
  • Ebokolo (Gabon)
  • Singulila (Central African Republic)
  • Koceé (Cameroon)

Special Recognition 

Kcee

