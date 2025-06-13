Chude Jideonwo’s Ex-staff Surprises Him with a Birthday Party

Media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo had planned a quiet, private getaway for his 40th birthday. But his former team members had other plans.

What started as a casual conversation over breakfast turned into a huge impact celebration, put together entirely by ex-staff who had worked with him over the years. From the venue to the guest list, food, and performances, they handled everything, determined to honor someone they say has shaped their careers and lives.

“I’ve never heard of ex-staff organizing a party for their ex-boss,” Jideonwo said. “Current staff, maybe, but not ex-staff. That’s exactly what made it special.”

At first, he wasn’t sure about it. Leading teams for over 20 years had been emotionally draining, and he had grown more comfortable keeping to himself. But after talking to close friends, he agreed. As he watched his former team come together, raising funds and coordinating every detail, he was deeply moved.

“There are things people have wanted to say to you for years about how you’ve changed their lives,” one of them had told him. And that night, they finally did.

The celebration was more than just a birthday. It was a reminder of the impact Jideonwo has had through his work in media, storytelling, and leadership.

“This was something beyond special,” he said. “And it felt good. Oh, it felt very good.”