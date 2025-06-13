Article

Chude Jideonwo’s Ex-staff Surprises Him with a Birthday Party

Media entrepreneur  Chude Jideonwo had planned a quiet, private getaway for his 40th birthday. But his former team members had other plans.

What started as a casual conversation over breakfast turned into a huge impact celebration, put together entirely by ex-staff who had worked with him over the years. From the venue to the guest list, food, and performances, they handled everything, determined to honor someone they say has shaped their careers and lives.

“I’ve never heard of ex-staff organizing a party for their ex-boss,” Jideonwo said. “Current staff, maybe, but not ex-staff. That’s exactly what made it special.”

At first, he wasn’t sure about it. Leading teams for over 20 years had been emotionally draining, and he had grown more comfortable keeping to himself. But after talking to close friends, he agreed. As he watched his former team come together, raising funds and coordinating every detail, he was deeply moved.

“There are things people have wanted to say to you for years about how you’ve changed their lives,” one of them had told him. And that night, they finally did.

The celebration was more than just a birthday. It was a reminder of the impact Jideonwo has had through his work in media, storytelling, and leadership.

“This was something beyond special,” he said. “And it felt good. Oh, it felt very good.”

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 13, 2025

Chude Jideonwo Celebrates 40th Birthday in Mauritius

Celebrated storyteller and media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo marked his 40th birthday with an intimate, heartfelt celebration in Mauritius, surrounded not ...

YNaija May 5, 2025

“Someone on Twitter called my child an ‘imbecile’,” Bovi speaks on fatherhood, Teni says ‘Money’ was written 5 years ago, and Funke Akindele says she will return to politics — Roundup of #WithChudeLive

On Sunday, April 27th, 2025, Africa’s first-ever talk concert, WithChude Live, premiered at The Palms in Lekki, Lagos, welcoming a ...

YNaija May 5, 2025

Widely anticipated Diezani documentary ‘Is It Your Money?’ is finally released – now streaming on withChude.com

One year after its viral teaser was released, prompting conversation around the region and becoming a top trending topic on ...

YNaija May 1, 2025

Miracle invites Invade into his Cape Town and NYC-styled Apartment in Lagos

When Miracle set out to design his home, he was determined to incorporate the cultural themes and influences of some ...

YNaija April 30, 2025

5,000+ Guests — Including Dignitaries, Celebrities, and Students from Across Nigeria — Filled the Hall for Africa’s First-Ever Talk Concert, WithChude Live

Chude Jideonwo, Media entrepreneur and celebrated storyteller, hosted Africa’s first-ever talk concert, WithChude Live, at Lagos, Nigeria. The atmosphere was ...

YNaija April 30, 2025

Chimamanda Adichie, Pastor Jerry Eze, Falz, Moses Bliss, Teni, Makanaki light up hearts and souls at the first-ever #WithChude Live!

The debut edition of the live show, hosted by award-winning storyteller and media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, featured literary powerhouse Chimamanda ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail