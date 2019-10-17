Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Some people are just addicted to begging, it’s a habit already. Two minutes into the convo and you are already hearing “Baba show me love nau” Which stupid love? Love ori buruku wo? Me gan i need love. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 17, 2019

A partner that snores is permissible to an extent butttttt you see those ones that sleep walk or talk … fam it’s a NO.

I’m a light sleeper , then imagine me trynna sleep and hearing you speaking …Talmabout “should I do it tonight” yoooooo! Do what ? — IgboMade (@volqx) October 17, 2019

If u’re so scared of helping someone simply bcos u think u’ll transform into a tuber of yam, then go to ur pastors/imams & request ur tithes/offerings back cos ur religion is simply worthless to u, since it hasn’t made u a better person & obviously isn’t capable of protecting u. — Adunni Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) October 17, 2019

It’s always good to post your nudes randomly on the tl, so When one unfortunate soul decides to leak it and people see it, they’ll already be familiar with it. No stress, no tension — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) October 17, 2019

Get married and have kids so that u can be woken up at 5 am by someone asking u what’s d opposite of “Q” — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) October 17, 2019