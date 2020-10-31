How Burna Boy is taking the fight against corruption global

Since the days of Fela Kuti, music has been a weapon to fight corruption, injustice and infrastructural decay. He was a vocal critic of the government of the day and took music activism to a level that was novel for the era. Generations after have continued to acknowledge the Afrobeats pioneer as an icon and inspiration and one artiste that has often been compared to Fela is Burna Boy.

The Port Harcourt-born singer supposedly tows the path of Fela using his music to speak truth to power. His most recent album, ‘Twice as Tall’, contains tracks which pointedly criticised both Western and African worlds of injustice to the common (wo)man.

His latest single, ‘20-10-2020’, was inspired by the #LekkiMassacre and he dedicated it to the victims of #EndSARS. Subsequently, he performed one of his hit tracks, ‘Monsters you made’, at this year’s edition of BET Hip-hop awards which held last Wednesday and if the world didn’t take enough notice when the album was released, it would have taken notice now.

Burna Boy recognises the power of music and for an Afrobeats giant, the world takes note of every lyrical utterance he makes. 

His latest album is already being touted for another Grammy run but more importantly, he recognises the precarious situation of the Nigerian leadership against the youth who are getting more aware by the day. By extension, it is the African continent, not just Nigeria.

As such, the struggle is one which should go international and it is perhaps why Burna Boy has taken up an ambassadorial role with global anti-corruption music movement, Fair Play Music.

On his new role, the singer expressed that, “We as musicians have the power to speak directly to our fans through our music, to let them know what is really going on and inspire them to change their situation. It is both a responsibility and an honour to speak on behalf of those who are not heard in the mainstream media and being a Fair Play Ambassador, I join a movement that works to do the same.”

With this development, many youth will hope for more support from the international community as they continue to battle brutality, injustice and corruption at large on all possible fronts. 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche October 31, 2020

EP review: ‘2000NProphecy’ is proof that hip hop isn’t dead

2000NProphecy is the new album by rapper and hypeman, Prophecy aka Rap Ojukwu. If you have never heard of him ...

Kola Muhammed October 31, 2020

Top albums to watch out for before the year runs out

The first disruption of activities witnessed this year came with the global outbreak of coronavirus as social and economic activities ...

Kola Muhammed October 31, 2020

Is it time we got a Davido-Wizkid collaboration?

The rivalry between Wizkid and Davido is perhaps the most pronounced in Nigeria’s entertainment space and one thing that has ...

Kola Muhammed October 30, 2020

#MadeInLagos or London? Wizkid’s new album speaks to a surprising audience

There was a slight feeling of deja vu 11:11 pm, October 29, when there was no development concerning the release ...

Chinedu Okafor October 30, 2020

Wizkid breaks the internet, as his star power spotlights other artistes

It’s been a tough few weeks for young Nigerians all over the world, and with all the turmoil and heartbreaking ...

Kola Muhammed October 30, 2020

After report of an international music deal, can Cynthia Morgan pull off a career comeback?

Although nothing has been heard from her stable in a while, only few would imagine that a once burgeoning music ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail