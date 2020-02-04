I co-founded a Content Strategy and Digital Marketing agency at 21 – Peace Itimi

Unlike traditional marketing channels that have enormous barriers to entry, every single business can use digital marketing to grow their business. Even better, the more you put into it, the more you get. It is not just about the money; it is also about the skills – call it the ‘brains’. And Peace Itimi is that one person you always want to have in your digital marketing strategy meetings. Well, there’s more you might want to know about her; please read on.

Then, through now

I began my journey in digital marketing in 2014, when I became the first Google Student Ambassador at Delta State University, representing the tech giant in my school, and organising digital marketing training for students. In my role as GSA, I went on to build a 10-person team in two of the university’s campuses and organised training that reached over 350 students; and I have continued training.

Upon graduation, I decided to pursue digital marketing full time (even though I had obtained a B.Sc in Medical Biochemistry). In 2016, I co-founded a Content Strategy and Digital Marketing agency – René Digital Hub with my friend, Joyce Imiegha; however, we decided to put a pause on the business in December 2018. As a digital marketer, I have worked with many notable brands – in Nigeria, US and the UK and across different industries.

I have also worked as an Account Manager at Webcoupers, Training Manager at Wild Fusion Digital Centre, Head of Marketing at Korapay and most recently, I joined Seedstars as the Growth Lead, Africa.

I train for Google Digital Skills, Facebook for Creators, Haptics and Orange Academy. I have trained over 6000 professionals, students and entrepreneurs so far.

I am also an Udemy Instructor (with 3 courses, 800+ students across 75 countries), a YouTuber (100,000 views and counting) and a Podcaster. My goal is to use my gift of speaking and teaching and my know-how of media to reach as many people as I can and help them grow.

Approaching change

I like to think that I am very adaptable and quick to learn. I am always on the lookout for new trends and try to find effective ways to tweak my work, so I can leverage those trends. Whenever something changes, my reflex reaction is to first, try to understand it – why did it change, what contributed to it and how I can leverage it?

Learning never stops. How she builds her intellect?

Articles. Books. YouTube Videos. Podcasts. From people around me, and very notably, from ‘try and error’.

…talking about her nomination for The Future Awards Prize in Media and named on YNaija’s New Establishment 2020 list?

I was still basking in the TFAA nomination and I saw that I was named in the New Establishment list as one of the 50 shapers of the new decade. WOOO! I almost couldn’t believe it. These recognitions have been the validation I didn’t know I needed. It means that I am doing something right, that my work is been seen and is impacting people. It’s also the right kind of motivation I need, to keep going, to keep creating, to keep teaching and impacting people and businesses. There’s also the subtle pressure of ‘this should be the last I ever am’, so I have to keep working my a** off.

The legacy talk

I want to be seen as the one who inspired people. The one that made people NEVER GIVE UP and go ahead to win. That through me, people learned, people grew, and their careers and/or businesses were impacted.

Taking another direction

I would travel to 12 different countries in 12 months, live in each country for one month each, meet new people, teach my expertise, engage with the startup, media and tech ecosystem and just have fun. Why? New experience! Opportunity to touch lives beyond my motherland. What is stopping me? Hehe! Good Question.

What don’t we know about you?

Hahaha! A lot.

Unwinding

I do karate at least 2ce every week.

I play soccer now, at least 2ce every month.

I like to hang out with friends, gist, eat junk food and play around.

Write a question and answer it (it should be fun *winks*)

Q: What is your superpower?

A: Teaching and the ability to work under intense pressure.