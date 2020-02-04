Online casino and betting platform, Wazobet launches with mouth watering offers

On 1 December, 2019 a new entrant into the betting and casino industry was officially launched. Called WAZOBET, it is an online casino and betting platform that is said by observers to be a game-changer in the industry, with the potential of transforming Nigerians’ perception of games of chance.

WAZOBET comes on the scene with new and exciting opportunities for new entrants, according to the promoters. First, every player receives a bonus of 777 naira to try out the project games and to earn money. This gives everyone the opportunity to get in virtually risk-free, with the opportunity to sample the site and the features while earning.

Also, the promoters of WAZOBET are offering quick and guaranteed payments. This guarantee is based on the fact that the project has a Nigerian license and operates exclusively in accordance with the laws in force. This should be an assurance for would-be sign-ups who would feel protected when they sign up and commence betting.

Other major attractions for many who have already signed up is the opportunity to make large gains on the platform. The promoters have said that since its launch dozens of players have already won millions of dollars. Also, there is no commission for deposits or money withdrawal from the project, an added attraction for those who already play online or on other platforms.

Casino Games available on Wazobet Casino and Sports Betting Platform:

– Roulette
– Live Roulette
– Poker all types
– Live Poker
– Baccarat
– Live Baccarat
– Slots from most popular providers
– Blackjack
– Live Blackjack
– Virtual Sports (Football, Tennis, Trotting…)
– Sports Betting ( Football, NBA …)

WAZOBET offers weekly cashback of 10%, with suitable odds for sports betting and accumulator bonus. This is apart from the fact that there are more than 1,000 games to choose from, including more than 40 roulette games and the popular game, GoldenRace. WAZOBET also offers a gift and loyalty program for frequent players, with 24-hour customer support.

Wazobet deposit options:

  1. Visa
    2. Master Card
    3. Verve
    4. Zenith
    5. UBA
    6. GT Bank
    7. First Bank
    8. Sterling Bank
    9. Alat
    10. Skrill
    11. Eco Pays
    12. Bitcoin
    13. Litecoin

Wazobet withdrawal methods:

  1. Skrill
    2. EcoPays
    3. Bank Transfer

The face of WAZOBET is renowned rapper and performer Vector Tha Viper, who participated in shooting of the TV commercial for WAZOBET and recorded a vibrant song for the brand.

For many wondering about signing up, all they need to do is visit wazobet.com and register and they are immediately credited with the 777 naira bonus. In the first few days since the project launch, the number of users who registered and claimed welcome bonus was more than 143,000.

Wazobet offers more than 1000 games of chance of all kinds, from sports betting to slot machines and American roulette

Twitter: @WazoBet
Instagram: @WazoBet
Facebook: Wazo Bet

 

