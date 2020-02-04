Mo Abudu delivers keynote address at The Event Xperience Africa 2020

Mo Abudu, the chief executive officer of EbonyLifeTV delivered the keynote address at the second edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) where she engaged personalities in the events industry on the importance of focus, determination, and drive for a successful entrepreneurial journey.

The 3-day conference which took place at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos from the 28 – 30 January, 2020, is targeted at beginners and professionals in the event and allied industry, with networking sessions, curated classes, panel sessions with topics on branding and marketing, finance, legal, technology, client service and more.

To officially kick off the event, an opening cocktail party was held with delegates from across Africa, notable personalities and event industry personalities in attendance. The cocktail featured interesting activities such as dance sessions, games, and live performances by Sugar Band.

Delivering the keynote address, Abudu encouraged event entrepreneurs to keep working hard and never stop breaking boundaries.

“Never stop dreaming. If you are not obsessed with what you’re doing, you’re probably doing the wrong thing,” she said.

“Have big ideas for yourself and for your business and if your ideas do not scare you, then they are not big enough. We are more than capable as Nigerians and it’s important for us to showcase our capabilities to the rest of the world,” she added.

The grand finale of the 3-day conference was focused on teaching delegates the essence of branding and the importance of selling value to customers, the place of technology in business, expanding possibilities in the industry across Africa, and more.

The conference which attracted over 700 attendees from across Africa and the USA, featured specially curated classes and sessions on Event, Videography, Photography, Event Design, Experiential Event Production, Wedding Planning, and Personal Branding.

Hosted by Lamide Akintobi and Oluwaseun Olaniyan, other speakers at the conference include Osayi Alile, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Halima Tolani Ibrahim, Maria Pamela Nwonu (Nwando Signatures), Tedai Kevin Zhou (Zimbabwe), Debra Jane (Ghana), Afi Amoro (Ghana), Sylvia Bosinger (South Africa/Germany), Yewande Rwang-Dung and Kemi Lawal (co-founders of Sara O Events), Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan, Bankole Williams, Tomi Aluko, Edi Lawani, Ini Abimbola, Chukwuka Monye, Owen Omogiafo, Do2tun and many others.

 

 

