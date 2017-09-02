How I discovered my talents through hunger – MC Galaxy

Comedian turned singer, MC Galaxy has said he discovered his talents through hunger.

In an interview with Punch, the singer said he came to Lagos in a night bus, for a competition he failed to win.

“I left Akwa Ibom for Lagos to hustle. Many people do not know that I was one of the first few Glo Rock and Roll ambassadors. I was the Mr. Rock and Roll 2009. I was given N250,000 and that was the first time I ever had that huge sum of money. I wanted to run mad. I came from Akwa Ibom in a night bus to contest. When I did the audition, I did not qualify, so I went back inside to meet the judges and I began to cry. I told them that they did not watch me well and I would love to dance again. They gave me an opportunity to dance again and when I did, they laughed and picked me. That was how I won. I was a Glo ambassador for two years“

I started out as a dancer and before I knew it, I became a comedian. I discovered my talents through hunger; there is a level of hunger that one gets to and the person has no choice but to discover his talent. I remember when I used to sleep in the club. After waking up early in the morning, I would wash the clothes I slept in so that I could resume work at the club,” he said.

On how he feels about people questioning the source of his wealth, he said, “People may want to question my source of wealth but they don’t know about the private shows that I do. Just because they don’t see me in all these big shows does not mean I am not working. As a matter of fact, who would pay you when you attend those big shows? You cannot see me there because I respect my business so much. I make my money myself.

“However, to be honest, Senator (Godswill) Akpabio is a good man. If you can gain access to him and ask him for money with a good reason, he would oblige you irrespective of where you are from. It doesn’t mean that he carries money about; neither does it mean that he just doles out money anyhow. When I was doing my album launch last year, he was present and he supported me financially. He also advises a lot.”