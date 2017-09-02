[The Church Blog] It’s my God-given assignment | Tasha Cobbs reacts to backlash over featuring Nicki Minaj

“This is not an assignment that man gave to me. This is an assignment that God gave to me.” Tasha Cobbs reacts

Tasha Cobbs is definitely not a new face in the Gospel Music scene all over the world. The American urban contemporary gospel musician released a new album which she titled Heart. Passion and Pursuit which has generated a lot of controversy as one of the tracks feature Nicki Minaj, American rapper, singer, songwriter and model. The album was recorded live in studio and instead of using traditional background vocalists she asked worship leaders from churches across the nation to join her. According to her, it was a huge one because she has a heart for worship leaders of our generation and seeing all of them come together was just amazing.

The album features Pastor William Murphy on “Forever at Your Feet,” and Christian artist Jimi Cravity on “You Know My Name.” She also partnered up with her good friend and fellow gospel maven Kierra Sheard, for “Your Spirit,” a song Tasha Cobbs wrote with Kim Walker, Matt Redman, and Jonas Myrin.

Despite all these, the bone of contention and centre of attention has been the track; I’m getting Ready which featured Nicki Minaj. Christians, Music Ministers and Christian leaders have publicly criticised her decision to have Nicki Minaj feature on her album.

According to her, she has seen Nicki Minaj off stage and claims she has a good relationship with God.

“My assignment with this song was for a particular audience. Some [of the listeners] have never experienced God ever and she exposed that audience in her way, to the God that she loves.”

“The testimonies that have come because of this —I would absolutely do it again. I’ve had thousands of people say to me ‘This is the first time I’ve ever bought a gospel album. This is first time I’ve ever felt God. I didn’t believe in God until I heard this song.”

“This is not an assignment that man gave to me. This is an assignment that God gave to me, and He prepared the way for me, as only God could,” she added.

In addition to celebrating her album release, Tasha Cobbs is also prepping for a tour across the nation.

“It is absolutely the joy of my life to be on stage in worship.”