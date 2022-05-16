ICYMI: Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West | Full list of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022

The Billboard Music Awards named Drake top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for “Certified Lover Boy,” making him the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.

Olivia Rodrigo took home seven awards, including best new artist, and Kanye West, known as Ye, won six.

The Kid Laroi became a first-time winner, taking home five wins for his song “Stay” with Justin Bieber, whose Billboard Music Awards win count rose to 26.

Doja Cat went home with four awards. She won top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year, along with top R&B album and female artist.

Taylor Swift – who has the second most-ever award show wins with 29 – won four awards. Bad Bunny received two wins while R&B duo Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won their first-ever award for top R&B song for “Leave the Door Open.”

Mary J. Blige was honoured for her musical excellence, receiving the Icon Award. The singer was presented the award by Janet Jackson and escorted on stage by Sean “Diddy” Combs – who emceed the show, which was broadcast live Sunday from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been on this journey for a long time, one that didn’t always look the way you see me now,” she said. “One that is filled with a lot of heartache and pain, but God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions in my music.”

Jackson said, quoting some of Blige’s most iconic songs, “Mary J. Blige represents truth. Her work has always given us comfort because she sings me, she sings you. I reminisce, but I’m not gon’ cry, because even though sometimes it feels like every day it rains, I’ve got no more drama. I’m just fine with my life, my life, my life, my life. In the sunshine, Mary has made a commitment to her fans to always be her authentic self now — that’s real love.”

When Blige then walked out to deliver her own speech, she returned the love, telling Jackson: “Speaking of icons, you were always one of our biggest inspirations growing up.”

See below for a complete list of winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”

Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

TOTAL WINS BY ARTIST (In Numerical Order)

Olivia Rodrigo (7): Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album

Ye (6): Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Song, Top Gospel Song

Drake (5): Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album

Justin Bieber (5): Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

The Kid LAROI (5): Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Doja Cat (4): Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Viral Song

Taylor Swift (4): Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album

BTS (3): Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song

Bad Bunny (2): Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist

Bruno Mars (2): Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Song

Dua Lipa (2): Top Radio Song, Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Rolling Stones (2): Top Tour, Top Rock Tour

Kali Uchis (2): Top Latin Female Artist, Top Latin Song

Anderson .Paak (1): Top R&B Song

Bow Wow (1): Top Rap Tour

Dan + Shay (1): Top Country Duo/Group

Ed Sheeran (1): Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Elton John (1): Top Dance/Electronic Song

“Encanto” (1): Top Soundtrack

Eric Church (1): Top Country Tour

Eslabon Armado (1): Top Latin Duo/Group

Glass Animals (1): Top Rock Artist

ILLENIUM (1): Top Dance/Electronic Album

Jack Harlow (1): Top Rap Song

KAROL G (1): Top Latin Album

Lady Gaga (1): Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lil Nas X (1): Top Rap Song

Los Bukis (1): Top Latin Tour

Måneskin (1): Top Rock Song

Megan Thee Stallion (1): Top Rap Female Artist

Morgan Wallen (1): Top Country Male Artist

Omarion (1): Top Rap Tour

Silk Sonic (1): Top R&B Song

SZA (1): Top Viral Song

The Weeknd (1): Top R&B Male Artist

twenty one pilots (1): Top Rock Album

Walker Hayes (1): Top Country Song

The Billboard Music Awards are honours given out annually by Billboard, a publication covering the music business and a music popularity chart.