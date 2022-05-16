ICYMI: Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West | Full list of winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022

The Billboard Music Awards named Drake top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album for “Certified Lover Boy,” making him the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show with 34 wins.
Olivia Rodrigo took home seven awards, including best new artist, and Kanye West, known as Ye, won six.
The Kid Laroi became a first-time winner, taking home five wins for his song “Stay” with Justin Bieber, whose Billboard Music Awards win count rose to 26.
Doja Cat went home with four awards. She won top R&B artist and R&B female artist for the second consecutive year, along with top R&B album and female artist.
Taylor Swift – who has the second most-ever award show wins with 29 – won four awards. Bad Bunny received two wins while R&B duo Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won their first-ever award for top R&B song for “Leave the Door Open.”
Mary J. Blige was honoured for her musical excellence, receiving the Icon Award. The singer was presented the award by Janet Jackson and escorted on stage by Sean “Diddy” Combs – who emceed the show, which was broadcast live Sunday from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
“I’ve been on this journey for a long time, one that didn’t always look the way you see me now,” she said. “One that is filled with a lot of heartache and pain, but God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions in my music.”
Jackson said, quoting some of Blige’s most iconic songs, “Mary J. Blige represents truth. Her work has always given us comfort because she sings me, she sings you. I reminisce, but I’m not gon’ cry, because even though sometimes it feels like every day it rains, I’ve got no more drama. I’m just fine with my life, my life, my life, my life. In the sunshine, Mary has made a commitment to her fans to always be her authentic self now — that’s real love.”
When Blige then walked out to deliver her own speech, she returned the love, telling Jackson: “Speaking of icons, you were always one of our biggest inspirations growing up.”
See below for a complete list of winners:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”
Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”
Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”
Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”
Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”
Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”
TOTAL WINS BY ARTIST (In Numerical Order)
Olivia Rodrigo (7): Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album
Ye (6): Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Song, Top Gospel Song
Drake (5): Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album
Justin Bieber (5): Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
The Kid LAROI (5): Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
Doja Cat (4): Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Viral Song
Taylor Swift (4): Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album
BTS (3): Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song
Bad Bunny (2): Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist
Bruno Mars (2): Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Song
Dua Lipa (2): Top Radio Song, Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Rolling Stones (2): Top Tour, Top Rock Tour
Kali Uchis (2): Top Latin Female Artist, Top Latin Song
Anderson .Paak (1): Top R&B Song
Bow Wow (1): Top Rap Tour
Dan + Shay (1): Top Country Duo/Group
Ed Sheeran (1): Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Elton John (1): Top Dance/Electronic Song
“Encanto” (1): Top Soundtrack
Eric Church (1): Top Country Tour
Eslabon Armado (1): Top Latin Duo/Group
Glass Animals (1): Top Rock Artist
ILLENIUM (1): Top Dance/Electronic Album
Jack Harlow (1): Top Rap Song
KAROL G (1): Top Latin Album
Lady Gaga (1): Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lil Nas X (1): Top Rap Song
Los Bukis (1): Top Latin Tour
Måneskin (1): Top Rock Song
Megan Thee Stallion (1): Top Rap Female Artist
Morgan Wallen (1): Top Country Male Artist
Omarion (1): Top Rap Tour
Silk Sonic (1): Top R&B Song
SZA (1): Top Viral Song
The Weeknd (1): Top R&B Male Artist
twenty one pilots (1): Top Rock Album
Walker Hayes (1): Top Country Song
The Billboard Music Awards are honours given out annually by Billboard, a publication covering the music business and a music popularity chart.
Leave a reply