Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid nabs four awards, Drake is the biggest winner at 2017 Billboard Music Awards; Beyonce unveils bare baby bump | More stories

Drake sweeps house, Wizkid clinches four awards at the Billboard Music Awards and more highlights

Nigeria’s Wizkid copped four awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards that held last night at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States.

Wizkid’s who was nominated in seven categories all for his 2016 hit collaboration with Drake and Kyla, One Dance won in the Top Streaming Song (Audio), Top R&B song, Top R&B Collaboration and Top Hot 100 Song categories.

Meanwhile, Drake was the biggest winner of the night. He clinched awards in the Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour and Top Rap Album for his 2016 album, Views.

With 13 awards altogether, Drake has beaten Adele’s record of the artiste with the most awards in one night.

Beyonce also wins big as the Top Female Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Touring Artist and her Lemonade album wins Top R&B Album beating Rihanna, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd in that category.

71 year old, Cher was presented with the Prestigious Icon Award while Zayn Malik won Best New Artist.

The show was hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens.

Beyonce unveils bare baby bump decorated in henna

Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z hosted friends and family to their African-themed “Carter Push Party” on Saturday.

Their very unique baby shower party had Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson; her former band mates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams; pregnant tennis star, Serena Williams and actress, Lala Anthony in attendance.

Later on Sunday, Beyonce shared black and white Coming to America-inspired photos of her baby bump decorated in henna as she held hands with husband, Jay-Z.

It is not known what the sexes of the twins are but the Carters are making huge preparations for their arrival.

Ras Kimono condemns young Nigerian artistes for promoting vanity

Veteran reggae musician, Ras Kimono has called out young Nigerian artistes who churn out trash music.

In an interview with PUNCH newspaper, the Under Pressure singer said music is a weapon for social change but questioned what the current crop of artistes are preaching with their music.

Kimono said, “It is not a bad thing to sing party or dancehall music but there is a problem when 95 per cent of the music out there sound the same and don’t even have any meaning. Most times, I listen to these songs and get angry.”

He added, “They do nothing but sing about butt, boobs and other mundane things that do not add value to anybody.”

Ras Kimono described these songs as the type that make one “want to throw up” and as such will not stand the test of time.

BBNaija’s Debie-Rise releases new track, features Bassey

Big Brother Naija finalist, Debie Rise has released a new single following the re-release of her popular track, No Cunny Cunny.

Joy & Pain features fellow BBNaija contestant, Bassey who doubles as her love interest while they were in the Big Brother house.

Produced by Mekoyo, Joy & Pain is a love track with a slow tempo. Listen here:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announces 2020 presidential run

His running mate is Tom Hanks!

And no, this is not a joke. Or maybe it is, but the hashtag is #JohnsonHanks2020.

Fast and Furious star, Dwayne Johnson who hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend for the fifth time used his monologue as an opportunity to announce his intention to run for the Oval office.

Johnson said, “A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States. And I gotta tell you, it’s very flattering but tonight, I wanna put this for rest and just say once and for all—I’m in. Starting tonight, I am running for the President of the United States.”

Hanks told Johnson, “We would get 100 percent of the vote,” and he would get the senior vote because he “fought in World War II in like 10 different movies.”