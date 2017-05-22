The YNaija Tracklist: | Politicians go extra miles to ensure Buhari’s death – Media aide | Banks earn N138bn from alerts, e-services | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

We haven’t started dealing with Nigeria’s disease – Okorocha – YNaija

Politicians go extra lengths to ensure Buhari’s death – YNaija

‘No shop in Nnewi must be open on May 30’ – Nnamdi Kanu allegedly orders – YNaija

’10 banks earn N138bn from trans-alerts, e-services in one year’ – YNaija

Drake wins 13 at the Billboard Music Awards | Here is the full list of winners – YNaija

Oil subsidy gulped N9tn in 10 years, says OANDO chief – Punch Newspaper

Biafra: Ojukwu’s ADC, Chukwuemeka Ejiofor opens up on civil war – Daily Post

Osinbajo to explain executive orders – The Nation

BBOG – we look forward to the return of 113 girls – The Cable

Trump visits Israel amid tight security – BBC