We haven’t started dealing with Nigeria’s disease – Okorocha

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has called for partnership with Northern Nigeria, in order that education be transferred to the North and farmers transferred to Southern Nigeria.

Okorocha made this statement to newsmen on Sunday in Owerri through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He said, “What the nation needs more at the moment are citizens who are Nigerians in spirit or at heart and not just those who are Nigerians in name, for the nation to make progress”, regretting that Nigerians of this generation have allowed religion and ethnicity to divide them.

“Until we have that, we may not be heading the proper direction. We have allowed religion and ethnicity to divide us, and so many sentiments of human existence to divide us, while the actual disease we have, which is poverty, we have not collectively tackled.

“Also, I am happy you have made people to understand that Alvan Ikoku College of Education is moving to a University of Education and there is need for replacement and that, we are doing speedily in trying to provide three colleges of education in the state.

“We promise to increase our speed in this regards. Our plan is to have three Colleges of Education, one in Okigwe, one in Orlu and one in Owerri. Our plan is to finish them before we handover in 2019. We have adequate partnership with your commission.

“I call for partnership with the North so that we can tap from each other. We can export education to the North through sending of teachers and they can equally export agriculture to us through the sending of farmers.”