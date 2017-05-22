‘No shop must be open in Nnewi on May 30’ – Nnamdi Kanu allegedly orders (WATCH)

by Omoleye Omoruyi

In celebration of fallen Biafran heroes, supporters gathered the Central Church Nnewi, asking that their members close their shops to join the celebration taking place on May 30.

The order, according to the speaker in the video clip, is from Nnamdi Kanu.

Watch video below:

It's happening May 21st 2017 in Biafra land,IPOB nnewi at central church on evangelism for 30th of May sit at home evangelism, #Biafraexit pic.twitter.com/AyfaNu625c — andybest (@andybes50484929) May 21, 2017