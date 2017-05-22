’10 banks earn N138bn from trans-alerts, e-services in one year’

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Top banks in Nigeria have reported a rise in income from fees they charge customers for use of their various electronic banking services, including transaction alerts, Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) services and money transfers among others.

The top 10 banks earned N138 billion as at end of 2016. Total industry figure is expected to be over N160 billion.

Reacting, organized labour declared the e-transaction charges as a fraud, asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other regulatory agencies in the financial sector to intervene.