Melania Trump is the star of Saudi Arabia; dazzles press, locals with classy fashion (PHOTOS)

.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

“When I saw her arrival pictures wearing a modest outfit respecting our culture, I was like, ‘This looks so much like my abaya!'”

-Nahed Andijani, CEO Trendy sketch PR Jeddah, was quoted as saying by Arab News.

Melania Trump has drawn quite the attention with her style choices in Saudi Arabia. From the black Stella McCartney jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a large gold Saint Laurent belt (which Footwear News reports is now sold out on Net-a-Porter.com) coupled with Christian Louboutin pumps in Saudi Arabia to the sweeping magenta gown, complete with flowing cape sleeves, which she wore at the opulent welcome reception dinner at the Saudi palace, Melania Trump is the rave of Saudi Arabia.

Look 1

FLOTUS and POTUS arrive Saudi Arabia on board Airforce One

Melania Trump wears a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a gold Saint Laurent belt (now sold out on Net-a-Porter.com) and Christian Louboutin pumps in Saudi Arabia during President Donald Trump’s first overseas trip.

The stretch cady jumpsuit — with wide-leg silhouette, keyhole cut-out at the bust, and cuffed sleeves caught the attention of the Saudi Arabian press and locals, who praised her for it saying it looked like an abaya, and showed Melania’s “respect for their country’s traditions” . Moreover, it’s “not only modest, but elegant at the same time.”

Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said that it was not a coincidence resembled an abaya.
“If you look at her style, it’s still very much her and her style of dress but being sensitive to the place and host nation for sure,” Grisham said.
Look 2

For dinner at the Saudi palace, Melania changed into a floor-length fuschia dress that incorporated a cape-style silhouette with structured shoulders and draped sleeves. Sparkling crystal detail around the high-neck collar completed the look. Melania teamed the outfit with matching footwear — a pointed-toe pump.

King Salman walks with Melania and President Trump during the welcome ceremony at the Murabba palace

The First Lady looked awkward after accepting the offer of refreshments from their hosts

Melania in Saudi Arabia

 

Look 3

Besides accompanying her husband to functions at the palace, Melania Trump engaged in activities of her own. Earlier today, she visited the American International School of Riyadh and gave several Dr. Seuss books to a preschool class. A chorus at the school sang the song “Lean on me” to the first lady and she clapped along.

Melania Trump playing with the Kids at the American International school, of Riyadh

Melania meets some local children at the American International School in Riyadh

The first lady also visited the first all-women GE business centre in Riyadh where she spoke to women there about the centre’s work and work-life balance in general. She was at one point asked how she balances her family responsibilities with her life as first lady and responded: “You need to balance and find the time.”

Melania Trump wardrobe selection to the school and women’s centre was a knee length, Khaki coloured Ralph Lauren Collection safari buttoned down shirtdress with brown and white striped pumps. Gold bangles and a chunky belt completed the look.

Melania Trump wears a Ralph Lauren Collection safari shirt-dress with brown and white striped pumps during a visit to the American International School on the second day of President Donald Trump’s first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia.
Melania visited the American International School in Riyadh today

ABC reports Melania said to a woman at the centre, “I’m very proud of you, very, very proud of you.” And on a wall at the front of the room where visitors write messages, she wrote: “I am so proud of what you are doing! Thank you for hosting me here! Best wishes, Melania Trump.”

PHOTO: First Lady Melania Trump (R) visits the GE All-Women Business Process Services and IT Center, May 21, 2017, in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Melania Trump: Saudi Arabia Day 2 Style

Melania tweeted about her visit to the women’s centre

Look 4

For the Arab Islamic American Summit, Melania “made a business-chic transformation into a tailored white blazer with matching trousers and a black blouse with ladylike bow detail. Black pumps with embossed snakeskin material complemented the ensemble.”

Melania strikes a pose surrounded by Saudi Arabian guards

Melania clearly still has the model magic.

 

 

While Saudi Arabian women went nuts on social media posting look-alike photos of themselves wearing “Melania-style” abayas, international Twitter was impressed by the strong message she passed. Do see below:

 

“When I saw her arrival pictures wearing a modest outfit respecting our culture, I was like ‘this looks so much like my abaya!’ ” Andijani told Arab News. “She wore a golden belt, while I wore a golden rose but still look so much alike.”

Donald Trump’s international trip has only begun. His next stop is Isreal. As the world monitors Trump’s movement during the next couple of days, it is fair to say all eyes will be on Melania Trump to see how much “sauce” she’ll serve.”

 

