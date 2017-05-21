Ronaldo, Benzema lead Real Madrid to 33rd La Liga title (HIGHLIGHTS)

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo (2″) and Karim Benzema (10″), Spanish giants, Real Madrid, have won their 33rd La Liga title.

Madrid won the title steering three points clear of second placed Barcelona who came behind to secure a 4-2 victory over Eibar in outgoing coach Luis Enrique’s last home game.

The world now awaits who would win take home the Champions League Cup, as Juventus prepare to take on the La Liga Champions in the final of the 2017 Champions League season.