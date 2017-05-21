We haven’t decided the fate of Babachir, Oke – Presidency

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Senior Special Assistant to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, on Sunday, said the presidency has yet decided the fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

A three-man panel, consisting of the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, headed by Osinbajo, had investigated Babachir for alleged violations of law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North-East; and Oke, for the $43.4m stashed away at a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A report was submitted on May 7 before President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom.

Responding to media inquiries on the report of the investigations on Sunday, Akande called for patience.

“When time comes, the outcome of the panel would be made manifestly public, and Nigerians would be satisfied. The two suspended officials remain suspended,” he said.