Trump dances with swords; secures $110BN arms deal | 5 incredible things that occurred during Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia

Trump escaped political fire at home to embark on his first international trip as POTUS. The match was struck when he fired the FBI Director, James Comey, admist investigations about Russia’s collusion in the U.S elections. His sharing of classified information with top Russian officials on Wednesday put gasoline to the fire.

Trump set out on Friday to visit a number of countries, including key holy sites. His travel itinerary includes Italy, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, the Vatican City amongst others.

Americans had little hope that Trump would get through the trip without falling over himself or that he would represent their interests well.

However, going by the reception in Saudi Arabia, Trump’s trip is off to a swell start.

Here are 7 things we learned:

1 Trump dances with swords

On Trump’s maiden foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, the United states president, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross took part in the traditional sword dance.

Notice the goofy smile on Trump’s face?

2. The Trump women showed up in Saudi Arabia sans headscarves

This is noteworthy because, during president Obama’s trip to Saudi Arabia in 2015, Trump criticised Michelle Obama for electing to leave her hair uncovered. He said it was an insult to the Saudis.

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

But Ivanka Trump and Melania didn’t wear hair scarves either. White House officials said they were not required to. They did, however, wear long dresses.

3. President Trump gets a medal

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presented President Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country’s highest honor. CNN notes that Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were also awarded this honour.

4. Trump signs a $110 billion arms deals package

Trump left scathing criticism at home to a remarkable reception in Saudi Arabi. Reuters notes that the warm reception King Salman gave him differed from the rather frosty reception Obama received, as both countries did not see eye to eye on Iran and Syria.

Trump and Saudi Arabia also signed a $110 billion weapons deal. This was the central achievement of Trump’s first day in Riyadh, his first stop on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

According to U.S Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, the arms deal, plus other investments could total up to $350 billion.

Speaking to journalists after a ceremony to exchange agreements, Trump said it was a “tremendous day” and spoke of “hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs. So I would like to thank all of the people of Saudi Arabia.”

5. Trump is serious about fostering a relationship with Saudi Arabia.

King Salman gave Trump a remarkably warm greeting, meeting him at the steps of Air Force One on arrival, shaking the hand of Trump’s wife, Melania, riding with Trump in his limousine and spending most of the day with him. Trump gave a speech expressing the extent of his determination to foster good working relations between the two countries:

“I have always heard about the splendour of your country and the kindness of your citizens but words do not do justice to the grandeur of this remarkable place and the incredible hospitality you have shown us from the moment we arrived,

“Working alongside another beloved leader, the American president Franklin Roosevelt, King AbdulAzeez began the enduring partnership between our two countries. King Salmon, your father would be very very proud to see that your continuing his legacy. And just as he opened the first chapter of our partnership, today we begin a new chapter thst will bring lasting benefits to all of our citizens.”

Watch: