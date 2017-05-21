Trump dances with swords; secures $110BN arms deal | 5 incredible things that occurred during Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Donald Trump dances with a sword as he arrives to a welcome ceremony by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump escaped political fire at home to embark on his first international trip as POTUS.  The match was struck when he fired the FBI Director, James Comey, admist investigations about Russia’s collusion in the U.S elections.  His sharing of classified information with top Russian officials on Wednesday put gasoline to the fire.

Trump set out on Friday to visit a number of countries, including key holy sites. His travel itinerary includes Italy, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, the Vatican City amongst others.

Americans had little hope that Trump would get through the trip without falling over himself  or that he would represent their interests well.

[Did you miss]: “The Thread: Don’t make a fool of yourself abroad, Trump”

However, going by the reception in Saudi Arabia, Trump’s trip is off to a swell start.

Here are 7 things we learned:

1 Trump dances with swords

On Trump’s maiden foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, the United states president, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross took part in the traditional sword dance.

Notice the goofy smile on Trump’s face?

2. The Trump women showed up in Saudi Arabia sans headscarves

This is noteworthy because, during president Obama’s trip to Saudi Arabia in 2015, Trump criticised Michelle Obama for electing to leave her hair uncovered. He said it was an insult to the Saudis.

But Ivanka Trump and Melania didn’t wear hair scarves either. White House officials said they were not required to. They did, however, wear long dresses.

.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017.
REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (L), Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef , and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump walk during a reception ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via
REUTERS

3. President Trump gets a medal

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud  presented President Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country’s highest honor.  CNN notes that  Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were also awarded this honour.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal as first lady Melania Trump watches, at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

4. Trump signs a $110 billion arms deals package

Trump left scathing criticism at home to a remarkable reception in Saudi Arabi. Reuters notes that the warm reception King Salman gave him differed from the rather frosty reception Obama received, as both countries did not see eye to eye on Iran and Syria.

Trump and Saudi Arabia also signed a $110 billion weapons deal. This was the central achievement of Trump’s first day in Riyadh, his first stop on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

According to U.S Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, the arms deal, plus other investments could total up to $350 billion.

Speaking to journalists after a ceremony to exchange agreements, Trump said it was a “tremendous day” and spoke of “hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs. So I would like to thank all of the people of Saudi Arabia.”

After a signing ceremony with a raft of agreements between U.S. companies and the Saudi government, U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd R) looks over at the lineup of U.S. business chiefs on hand as he exits with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 

5. Trump is serious about fostering a relationship with Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Donald Trump dances with a sword as he arrives to a welcome ceremony by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

King Salman gave Trump a remarkably warm greeting, meeting him at the steps of Air Force One on arrival, shaking the hand of Trump’s wife, Melania, riding with Trump in his limousine and spending most of the day with him. Trump gave a speech expressing the extent of his determination to foster good working relations between the two countries:

“I have always heard about the splendour of your country and the kindness of your citizens but words do not do justice to the grandeur of this remarkable place and the incredible hospitality you have shown us from the moment we arrived,

“Working alongside another beloved leader, the American president Franklin Roosevelt, King AbdulAzeez began the enduring partnership between our two countries. King Salmon, your father would be very very proud to see that your continuing his legacy. And just as he opened the first chapter of our partnership, today we begin a new chapter thst will bring lasting benefits to all of our citizens.”

Watch:

