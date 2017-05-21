Military corruption is hindering Nigeria’s fight against insurgency – Transparency Int’l alleges in new report

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Transparency International has identified military corruption as the stumbling block hindering the fight against Islamist insurgency in Nigeria.

In a report, the watchdog underlines that the two key promises of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 election campaign: tackling endemic corruption and defeating an insurgency that has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced millions, might take more time and be more difficult than normal.

“Corrupt military officials have been able to benefit from the conflict through the creation of fake defence contracts, the proceeds of which are often laundered abroad in the UK, U.S. and elsewhere,” the watchdog said in a statement.

“This has crippled the Nigerian military in fighting an aggressive ideologically inspired enemy such as Boko Haram,” the watchdog said.

A defence spokesman said the allegations of low weaponry is false.

“A lot has been done to train, boost troops’ morale and procure vital equipment through due process,” said Major General John Enenche, adding that the military “will continue to get better with the right kind of leadership that we have today”.

The military says it has recaptured much of the territory claimed by Boko Haram since the conflict began in 2009. But the reclaimed areas are often razed towns, or islands of relative safety and highways connecting them to larger cities.

The report also said countries such as the United States could encourage defence reform by withholding arms, such as the planned sale of up to a dozen Super Tucano A-29 aircraft to help the fight against Boko Haram.