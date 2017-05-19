The Thread: “Fleeing your problems?” “Try not to start WW III” | Americans worry about Trump’s international trip

Getting ready for my big foreign trip. Will be strongly protecting American interests – that's what I like to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2017

Gosh! Donald Trump has embarked on his first international trip with First Ladh, Melania Trump. He intends to visit some holy sites and repair fractured relationships with some countries. His tracel intinerary includes Italy, Israel and Saudi Arabi.

Americans are worried about what Trump might do abroad: Maybe start an international incident, World War III, or just goof fantastically to their utter disgrace.

There’s little trust that he’ll represent them properly.

Isn’t that unfortunate? Do see replies to his tweet below:

@realDonaldTrump You must be joking.

I'm literally LOL'ing at the thought of you trying to protect our interests.#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/Nm1oDhNNW5 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Anyone else get the feeling that Trump might skip the next stop and instruct Air Force One to make an unscheduled, one way trip to Russia? pic.twitter.com/XRFK8onbEz — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Did you have anyone in mind?

Because we're looking for a replacement of our current one.#FridayFeelinghttps://t.co/NU6zUUie68 pic.twitter.com/lRqIcLpAwr — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Protecting American interests like you let Turkish bodyguards attack American citizens on US soil? You know that's called terrorism right? — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You literally emboldened terrorism in Washington, D.C. by a foreign power. And did nothing about it. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump "My big foreign trip" Awww, is Donnie finally leaving the country? Jokes on you when they don't let you back in. — Trump is 🥜s (@williamlegate) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Or maybe you're just fleeing? It wouldn't be the first time you've run away from your problems & left those hurt to fend for themselves. — Trump is 🥜s (@williamlegate) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump "Will be strongly protecting American interests – that's what I like to do!" *Russian — Trump is 🥜s (@williamlegate) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Hopefully you won't be allowed back in before they do an extensive background check on you. #AgentOrange — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Everyone's holding their breath before the onslaught of gaffs and embarrassments that'll inevitably happen on your trip. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) May 19, 2017

@realDonaldTrump And by "American interests" you really mean Trump interests. Because that's all you care about in life. Yourself. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) May 19, 2017

Darn. No chill.

