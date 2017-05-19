The Thread: “Fleeing your problems?” “Try not to start WW III” | Americans worry about Trump’s international trip

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the media after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas left the White House in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Gosh! Donald Trump has embarked on his first international trip with First Ladh, Melania Trump. He intends to visit some holy sites and repair fractured relationships with some countries. His tracel intinerary includes Italy, Israel and Saudi Arabi.
[In case you missed it]: “This is what Trump’s international travel itinerary looks like”

Americans are worried about what Trump might do abroad: Maybe start an international incident, World War III, or just goof fantastically to their utter disgrace.

There’s little trust that he’ll represent them properly.

Isn’t that unfortunate? Do see replies to his tweet below:

Darn. No chill.

[Read also]: ” Fact Check: Trump condemned others for the violation he just committed”

