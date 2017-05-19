Suspended FUTA VC reinstated

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The governing council of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), have recalled the suspended Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adebiyi Daramola.

Daramola was suspended alongside the VC of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof. Olusola Oyewole by the Ministry of Education in connection with their ongoing trial at the behest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

But in a press statement issued by head of information and protocol unit of the university and signed by one Dr Modupe Ajayi, said that the Governing Council of the school has directed that Daramola be reinstated.

“The Governing Council at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 discussed extensively, your suspension as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Council noted that the suspension, by the Minister, took effect on Friday, 5th May, 2017, before the inauguration of the new Governing Council in Abuja on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017.

“After extensive deliberations, the Governing Council decided that you should be reinstated to your position as the Vice-Chancellor of the University with immediate effect”.