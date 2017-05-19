Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Amara Nwankpa and Ayo Sogunro

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Omojuwa

Sounds like folks have upgraded from theft on the ground to theft in the air. Arik was the victim of this.

2. Gege

Will the West and East ever unite to put the North in its place?

3. Amara Nwankpa

How about a bill for the protection of Jollof Rice?

Amara Nwankpa is up to it:

4. Rosanwo

Rosanwo shares his thoughts about the Buhari situation:

5. Ayo Sogunro

Ambode has been celebrating bridges he’s built in Lagos and Ayo Sogunro has a problem with it:

6. Jaja Jasper

Jaja is pondering crazy debtors

7. Thoby made us smile with this:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Governor Ortom and his many wheelbarrows, Juliet Kego and Six Brown Chicks

Today’s Noisemakers: @HaroldWrites slams Omotola’s new movie, @Ayobamo leaves what might be a suicide note on Twitter + Audu Maikori sues Elrufai for 10bn

The Thread: Nigerians throw major shade at TBoss for this picture