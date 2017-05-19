YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors: Ambode on the rise, as Fayose drops by 5

Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has risen ten places in the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking for governors.

Ambode, has been very busy in the past week commissioning one program after another across the state in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Lagos. His rise has nothing to do with the Lagos at 50 activities, but all to do with the state’s government donation of N55m to the families of some security operatives killed by militants in Ishawo, a suburb in Ikorodu.

On his part, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti dropped five places. Fayose, who previously held the top spot suffered this slump after he was seen beating a talking drum at a function in the state.

Fayose’s behaviour may appear normal to many, but anyone holding such an office of esteem should not be seen denigrating it with inane appearances. Well, some will say that he has the right to do what he pleases, but we beg to disagree, as governor, Fayose is not representing himself alone but the state of the Ekiti and such silly behaviours is unacceptable for someone of his status.

From best to worst, we bring you our weekly effectiveness rankings of Nigerian governors.

See the top ten below:

State PartyYear ElectedRank This WeekRank Last Week
Anambra StateWillie ObianoAPGA201012
Sokoto StateAminu Waziri TambuwalAPC201523
Delta StateIfeanyi OkowaPDP201534
Borno StateKashim ShettimaAPC201145
Ekiti StateAyo FayosePDP201451
Bayelsa StateSeriake Henry DicksonPDP201166
Abia StateOkezie IkpeazuPDP201577
Cross River StateProf. Benedict AyadePDP201588
Ondo StateRotimi AkeredoluAPC201699
Kaduna StateNasir Ahmad el-RufaiAPC20151010

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

