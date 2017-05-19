YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors: Ambode on the rise, as Fayose drops by 5

Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has risen ten places in the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking for governors.

Ambode, has been very busy in the past week commissioning one program after another across the state in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Lagos. His rise has nothing to do with the Lagos at 50 activities, but all to do with the state’s government donation of N55m to the families of some security operatives killed by militants in Ishawo, a suburb in Ikorodu.

On his part, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti dropped five places. Fayose, who previously held the top spot suffered this slump after he was seen beating a talking drum at a function in the state.

Fayose’s behaviour may appear normal to many, but anyone holding such an office of esteem should not be seen denigrating it with inane appearances. Well, some will say that he has the right to do what he pleases, but we beg to disagree, as governor, Fayose is not representing himself alone but the state of the Ekiti and such silly behaviours is unacceptable for someone of his status.

From best to worst, we bring you our weekly effectiveness rankings of Nigerian governors.

–

See the top ten below:

State Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2010 1 2 Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal APC 2015 2 3 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 3 4 Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 4 5 Ekiti State Ayo Fayose PDP 2014 5 1 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 6 6 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 7 7 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 8 8 Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu APC 2016 9 9 Kaduna State Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai APC 2015 10 10

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎