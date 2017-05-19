FG to review report on minimum wage – Ngige

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), will review the report of the joint committee on national minimum wage.

Ngige said this in Abuja on Friday that the 16-man panel had submitted its report to the main committee, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“This report have being adopted just last week by the 29-man joint committee.

“So the report is now being taken to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval next week and then the Acting President will constitute a National Minimum Wage Review Committee.

“This National Minimum Wage Review Committee will then fix a new minimum wage for the country.

“It has become imperative for a new minimum wage, because the last minimum wage has a life span of five years – it was signed into law by President Goodluck Jonathan- and it elapsed by Aug. 2016.

“So it is a law that it would have a national application for both those in the private sector and those in the public sector.

“So the implementation of the national minimum wage is not only for the Federal Government alone,” he said.