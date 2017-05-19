NNPC GMD, Baru, loses son few weeks after losing wife and sister

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Son of Group General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, Mohammed Kawu Baru is dead.

This is coming weeks after Baru lost his mother and sister.

It was gathered that Mohammed died in Dubai late Thursday.

According to SaharaReporters, “Mohammed Kawu Baru was an 18-year-old 1st-year Architecture student at American University, Sharjah”.

“He collapsed and died while on University organized hiking exercise in Fujairah on Thursday. He’s since been buried at the Sharjah Emirates Cemetery.

“The father, Maikanti Baru, GMD NNPC, accompanied by Ambassador Nura Rimi and hundreds of members of the Nigerian community in UAE, attended the burial”.