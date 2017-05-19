Boy, 13, caught with 29 wraps of Indian Hemp

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Osun State Police Command said they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for being in possession of 29 wraps of Indian Hemp and seven wraps of weeds called ‘Sconge’.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, said this at a news conference in Osogbo on Friday.

Adeoye said Ahmed Azeez and Akeem Ojuolape, who allegedly gave the ‘weeds’ to the minor to sell was also arrested by the police on May 14, adding that the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

The commissioner, however, said the minor would be rehabilitated.