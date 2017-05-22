FRSC intercepts vehicle conveying Indian hemp

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Road Safety Corps’ patrol team has impounded a vehicle conveying a large quantity of Indian hemp into the country at the Badagry Seme border.

The Head, Media Relations and Strategy, Bisi Kazeem confirmed the arrest.

Kazeem said the team intercepted the vehicle with number plate, EPE 237 XC which was initially Seatbelt Violation and Driver Licence Violation.

“Because of this kind of achievements targeted at keeping the society sane, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, continues to call for a stronger collaboration with sister agencies,” Kazeem said.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal was pleased to see officers and men of the Corps demonstrating a willingness to collaborate with sister agencies over security and safety of the motoring public.