Muslim groups call for shift of NYSC orientation till after Ramadan

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Da’Wah Co-Ordination Coordination council of Nigeria, a coalition of Muslim groups, has asked that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to shift the date for the planned National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the screening exercise for the Nigerian Army.

According to Vanguard, they made this call saying it would be unfavourable to Muslims who will be starting their annual fast this month.

The National President of the group, Mohammed Lawal Maidoki said, “participants may have to stop fasting or break it or fail to qualify in the camp activities.

“We cannot understand why only muslim sensitivities will be treated with lack of consideration. We wish to remind Nigerian government men and its parastatals such as the Nigeria and National Youth Service Corps that Muslims are part of Nigeria and indeed constitute majority of its population.

“We equally call on the leadership of the national assembly to halt the camp and call to order the leadership of the Nigerian army and the NYSC. Furthermore, we are using this medium to call on all paramilitary outfits and MDAs of the country to respect Muslim rights and Values in the interest of peace and harmony. Even in the western countries where Muslims at minorities, their rights are respected and protected”.