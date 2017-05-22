The Thread: Melania curves Trump in Israel [WATCH]

President Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump have been on an international tour around the world. His first stop was Saudi Arabia, where he signed stayed for two days.

He is now in Israel where he also intends to spend two days. He’s already been sighted at the Western wall in Israel, making his prayers.

On the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, a weird moment was captured between the couple, showing Melania Trump apparently swatting away Trump’s hand when he offered to walk with her hand in hand.

Unlike the Obama’s, POTUS and FLOTUS have not been known for any wonderful public displays of affection. More often than not Trump walks well ahead of her at public functions, prompting the Obamas during the presidential inauguration to go back for Melania and escort her to the White House together.

Perhaps Melania was fed up with Trump’s hypocrisy. For someone who often abandons her to walk by herself, Trump seemed to offer his hand because he saw his hosts doing so.

Watch:

Of course, Twitter has a few thoughts about what is going on behind the scenes:

I present to you, the REAL NEWS from Tel Aviv. We'll all be invited to the IMPEACHMENT, and DIVORCE parties real SOON.😂😂😂😂#MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/b0Es9hQzQS — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) May 22, 2017

@Sunrise51052 @raggapegs Alittle difference when you have no idea the context of a picture, but in video you can see plain as day! — Anti Trump (@GetTrumpout74) May 22, 2017

@raggapegs Kinda don't blame her, he's always doing that walking ahead nonsense which doesn't look good and she's probably told him to stop. — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) May 22, 2017

Trump has a side chick?

@raggapegs Donald's side girl Hope Hicks is on the trip with Melania. Very disrespectful to FLOTUS & sad! Of course she's angry! pic.twitter.com/UsOY6QeJW3 — RedStateLiberal (@MrRedStateLib) May 22, 2017

@MrRedStateLib @nursevictoria11 @raggapegs Maybe she doesn't care? Wouldn't you prefer The Donald slept elsewhere if you were his wife? — Talk Bernie 2 Me (@JaniceH69833417) May 22, 2017

Melania is pissed. At least she can now swat Trump's hand away: empowerment. But why would He bring his side chic on an official trip? https://t.co/PS5JOzzhHZ — Effoduh, O.J. (@effodu) May 22, 2017

