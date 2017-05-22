The Thread: Melania curves Trump in Israel [WATCH]

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on May 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump have been on an international tour around the world. His first stop was Saudi Arabia, where he signed stayed for two days.

He is now in Israel where he also intends to spend two days. He’s already been sighted at the Western wall in Israel, making his prayers.

On the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, a weird moment was captured between the couple, showing Melania Trump apparently swatting away Trump’s hand when he offered to walk with her hand in hand.

Unlike the Obama’s, POTUS and FLOTUS have not been known for any wonderful public displays of affection. More often than not Trump walks well ahead of her at public functions, prompting the Obamas during the presidential inauguration to go back for Melania and escort her to the White House together.

Perhaps Melania was fed up with Trump’s hypocrisy. For someone who often abandons her to walk by herself, Trump seemed to offer his hand because he saw his hosts doing so.

Watch:

Of course, Twitter has a few thoughts about what is going on behind the scenes:

Trump has a side chick?

Wawu.

