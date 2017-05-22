Trump becomes first sitting US President to visit Western Wall

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

President Trump visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall, Monday making him the first sitting US President to visit the Holy Site in history.

The Western Wall is one of the holiest sites the Jews are allowed to pray in. President Trump said a few words of prayers and then slipped a note between the Holy stones. According to The Independent, Shmuel Rabinowitz, said on Israel Radio that he recited two psalms with the Trump. One of the psalms, Psalm 122, speaks of Jerusalem as a “city that is united together”.

Rabinowitz said Trump understood the significance of the Western Wall for the Jewish people and that was why he decided to visit the Western Wall during his first trip to Israel. Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband went along with President Trump. Kushner who is an Orthodox Jew, also said his prayers at the wall. Ivanka and Melania visited the section of the Wall which was separated for women only to pray.

The Western Wall is a section of one of the four original retaining walls King Herod built in the first century B.C. to support the Temple Mount. Access to the four quartered City, was shut down on Monday in anticipation of President Trump’s visit. The city is divided into Muslim, Christian, Armenian and Jewish.

Former President Barack Obama visited the Western Wall during his campaign in 2008, the note he left behind was later stolen and published, Daily Mail reports.