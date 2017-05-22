Just In: Gambia freezes ex-leader Jammeh’s assets

by Azeez Adeniyi

Gambia’s justice minister on Monday said former leader, Yahya Jammeh stole $50 million from a state telecoms company.

The minister, Abubacarr Tambadou said a court order has been obtained freezing his assets.

[Read Also: GAMBIAN PRESIDENT, BARROW, FIRES OFFICIALS LOYAL TO JAMMEH]

“President Yahya Jammeh personally or under his instructions directed the unlawful withdrawal of at least $50 million.

“We have today obtained a court order freezing or placing a temporary hold on the known assets in the country of former President Yahya Jammeh and companies directly associated with him,” he added.