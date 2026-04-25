Afrobeats Already Got Out. So What Is the $200 Million Creative Fund Actually For?

Music Ally published a guest column on April 13 by Michaël Spanu, a French cultural-strategy researcher, asking whether European countries can engineer their own version of K-pop’s global breakout. Spanu’s answer, after walking through the South Korean model in detail, is no. Korea concentrated its industry and ran intensive trainee pipelines. Public authorities structured the long-term export conditions. Most European music economies can’t replicate any of that at scale.

From Lagos, the argument’s frame is upside down. Nigeria has spent the past five years watching Afrobeats become a global category without a Korean-style apparatus behind it. Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, Asake, Wizkid, Davido and Ayra Starr did not come up through state export pipelines. They came up through diaspora promoters, viral TikTok cycles, Spotify editorial playlists, and feature placements with Drake, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber. By Spotify’s count, global Afrobeats listening grew 22 per cent in 2025, and Rema’s “Calm Down” remix was the most-exported Nigerian song for the third year running. Nigerian artists earned roughly ₦60 billion from Spotify the same year.

Phase Two of Tinubu’s Creative Economy Development Fund began disbursing on April 1. The CEDF is a $200 million vehicle managed by Afreximbank, anchored by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, pitched as a tool of cultural diplomacy and global cultural influence. The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has set headline targets of ₦100 billion in GDP contribution and two million creative-sector jobs by 2030.

The framing reads as a Korean framing. State capital, a long horizon, a public narrative about exports as soft power. Spanu’s point is that this framing only works when paired with the structural conditions Korea actually had: a handful of vertically integrated entertainment companies, a labour regime designed to absorb high failure rates across large trainee cohorts, and decades of foreign-policy continuity behind cultural export posture.

Nigeria has none of those. Mavin Global, the most successful Nigerian-built label, sold a majority stake to Universal Music Group in 2024. Burna Boy’s albums route through Atlantic, Wizkid has been on RCA since 2017, and “Calm Down”’s remix went out via Interscope. The infrastructure that turns a Lagos record into a São Paulo stream is mostly owned outside Lagos.

This is the gap Spanu’s piece points at without naming. European countries depend on UK and US export hubs for the same reason Nigeria does. The platforms and the label majors sit in those hubs. So do the royalty rails. A national fund can build training programmes and finance local studios. It can underwrite tours. It can’t conjure a Nigerian Spotify, a Nigerian Atlantic, or a Lagos-based royalty clearinghouse on a five-year horizon.

The Creative Brief framed the problem sharply in November 2025: Africa exports sound, but not yet sovereignty. A million Brazilian streams of an Afrobeats record do not pay what a million American streams pay. African artists discover their audiences through dashboards they don’t own. Korea’s model worked partly because Korean firms held the IP and the talent pipelines, and Korean firms made the marketing calls. Nigerian creatives mostly hold the IP and the talent. Marketing and distribution decisions live elsewhere.

So the CEDF arrives at an awkward moment. It’s pitched as the thing that turns Nigeria into Korea. Nigeria already has the artist firepower. Platform sovereignty is what’s still missing, and that gap is not something a creative-industries loan facility can finance into existence.

The harder question is whether Afreximbank-backed capital can be redirected at the gap that actually exists: ownership of the infrastructure between an Asake stream and an Asake royalty cheque. The CEDF is a creative-funding instrument. Platform sovereignty needs different tools. Spanu closed his column on a similar discomfort for Europe. The first year of CEDF disbursements will tell us which problem the fund is actually trying to solve.