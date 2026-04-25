 YNaija’s 100 People in Tech

The Nigerian tech space is rich with talent in all sectors, from fintech to health tech, food tech, ed tech, and logistics. In this list, we highlight 100 names from the Nigerian tech ecosystem who we believe have contributed significantly to the industry’s growth.

Tosin Eniolorunda

Tosin Eniolorunda is a Nigerian software engineer who co-founded and serves as CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest fintech banks, Moniepoint. Tosin began his almost two-decade-long career at Interswitch as a software engineer before transitioning into the fintech sector as a creator. Before Moniepoint received the name it is now known as, it was created as “Team Apt” before the rebrand into a financial technology company that provides business payments and banking solutions. Tosin has appeared on the cover of Forbes Africa for his exploits in the African tech ecosystem.

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji is a Nigerian serial tech founder and the former managing director of Flutterwave. He is a co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave and has been in the tech industry for over 16 years. He also made significant contributions to software development by creating Andela, a global job placement network for software developers. Iyinoluwa is also the current general partner and founder of Future Africa and has worked with several companies and startups as an advisor or investor, with 18 investments across nine countries. He is one of the pillars of Nigeria’s tech space.

Femi Aluko

Femi Aluko is a Nigerian software engineer and tech entrepreneur, best known as the CEO and co-founder of one of Nigeria’s largest technology-powered delivery platforms, with a strong focus on the country’s food market. His contributions to Chowdeck have made Femi Aluko one of the pillars of the new generation of the Nigerian tech industry. Before founding Chowdeck, he worked as a Principal Engineer at Paystack, an African payments company acquired by Stripe in 2020. With Paystack, he was responsible for building some of the major payment methods, knowledge that he channeled into building his own company.

Adaora Nwodo

Adaora Nwodo is a software engineer from Nigeria. She is famous for her work with cloud technology and helping other developers. She started a company called NexaScale. This program helps people who want to work in tech get their first jobs through internships and training. Adaora went to the University of Lagos and also studied leadership at Stanford. She has worked on big projects for Microsoft and has even written books to teach people about computers. She wants everyone in Africa to have a chance to learn about technology.

Folake Owodunni

Folake Owodunni is the co-founder and CEO of a health tech company, Emergency Response Africa (ERA). With 16 years of experience in the healthcare sector, she has helped make healthcare more accessible in Africa and has earned awards for her contributions to the health tech industry. Some of her awards include the Aurora Tech Award and the Google Black Founders Fund. Her company, ERA, operates as a functioning emergency dispatch system for ambulances in Lagos and has played its part in reducing preventable deaths.

Abimbola Alale

Abimbola Alale is an engineer who runs NigComSat. This is Nigeria’s main satellite company. Because of her leadership, more people in remote areas of Nigeria can now access the internet. She has spent her entire career working in high-tech communications. She is one of the most important women in the African space industry.

Nadayar Enegesi

Nadayar Enegesi is the CEO and co-founder of a leading home chores tech company. He is also the co-founder & former director at Launchpad at Andela. He is the lead investor for Klas and has also invested in Afropolitan, contributing to the seed round of over $2 million. His work with Eden Life has contributed to the revolution of home management. Before leaving Andela, he managed developer learning at the company for half a decade, led engineering teams at companies in Toronto, Canada, and co-founded an ed-tech startup.

Feyi Olopade

Feyi Olopade is a healthcare tech entrepreneur and innovator who is highly regarded for her contributions to expanding access to healthcare. She is the founder of CancerIQ, a fast-growing precision health platform that allows providers to identify, evaluate, and manage entire patient populations based on individual genetic risk factors. The over-13-year-old company is known for its significant contributions alongside Feyi during the COVID-19 pandemic. This made confirming health status easier and assisted providers in continuing to identify high-risk patients with potential cancer diagnoses, replacing lost in-person visit volume, and triaging care to avoid a second wave of COVID-19-related deaths. In 2019, she was named to Crain’s Chicago Business 40 Under 40 list, recognizing all the work she had done in health tech.

Edwards Popoola

Edwards Popoola is the co-founder and CTO for Cowrywise, a leading fintech platform in Nigeria. He has a portfolio background in solutions architecture and skills in IT infrastructure and software architecture, all of which he contributed heavily to the creation of Cowrywise. He has made an impact not only in the fintech space but also in telecoms and digital payments. Before joining Cowrywise, Edwards worked at one of Africa’s largest digital payments companies, Interswitch. One of his major goals in the tech world is to solve the pain points faced by the average Nigerian, and with the creation of Cowrywise, he is staying true to that goal.

Somto Ifezue

Somto Ifezue is a Nigerian serial entrepreneur with roots in Nigeria’s tech industry. He is the co-founder and lead product engineer at PiggyVest, the founder at PushCV, and the founder at CVFlash. PiggyVest is a secure online savings platform that has existed for almost a decade and has changed the way many young Nigerians save, thanks to its accessibility and scalability. Somto’s more than a decade of experience in the tech industry has enabled him to create a savings platform that now boasts over 5 million users and has contributed significantly to the digitalization of savings for Nigerians.

Idorenyin Obong

Idorenyin Obong is a Nigerian software engineer and entrepreneur based in the U.S., creating revolutionary tech solutions that make banking and international payments easier for Nigerians. He is the co-founder and CEO of Grey Finance, a Y Combinator-backed fintech company at the forefront of providing secure, convenient global banking solutions. Idorenyin’s extensive experience in the tech industry included pivotal roles such as Senior Flutter engineer at Busha, Android engineer at Paystack, and technical lead at Yellowcard. With a degree in computer science, it was set in stone for Idorenyin to conquer the tech industry.

Ifeoluwa Durosinmi-Etti

Ifedayo Durosinmi Etti is a Nigerian business executive, finance expert, and author who founded Herconomy. She first founded a company called “Parliamo Bambini,” born out of the need for an indigenous Nigerian baby-furniture company, which eventually led her to win the Tony Elumelu Foundation award as an entrepreneur. Ife went on to build her company, Herconomy (formerly AGS Tribe), a fintech company that empowers women by awarding business grants, fellowships, and scholarships. While starting, she was able to raise $600,000 through crowdfunding on social media, to finance the first disbursement of grants. Eventually, she was able to secure a collaboration with Amazon in a partnership aimed at getting business funds to the minority female demographic and recruitment, making her the first Nigerian recruitment partner of Amazon.

Jason Njoku

Jason Njoku is a British-Nigerian businessman and producer. He is the CEO and co-founder of IrokoTV, a web platform that caters to the Nigerian film market and audience. It is one of Africa’s first mainstream online movie-streaming websites, offering access to over 5,000 Nollywood film titles. Jason is also an investor in start-ups who launched a $2 million investment vehicle for Lagos-based Internet startups called Spark and has been cited by Forbes Africa as one of the ‘Ten Young African Millionaires to Watch’ with more than a decade of experience under his belt.

Odunayo Eweniyi

Odunayo Eweniyi is a business executive and digital activist known as the CEO and Co-founder of Piggyvest and as a co-founder of the Feminist Coalition. She has also founded other organizations like FrontDESK, FirstCheck Africa, and 99 Startups. Piggyvest is known as one of the most secure online savings platforms, making saving easier, and has been lauded by many Nigerians for protecting clients’ funds and delivering sound returns on investment.

Rasaq Ahmed

Rasaq Ahmed is a Nigerian tech entrepreneur who co-founded one of the most successful fintech startups targeting the average Nigerian in need of help with wealth management. Cowrywise is one of Nigeria’s leading savings and wealth management platforms and was the first company accepted into Nigeria’s Catalyst Fund program. It has received backing from JP Morgan and UK Aid. Rasaq built his career at companies like Shell Petroleum Development and also founded another company, “Sart Partners,” before the creation of Cowrywise, a great addition to the growing fintech industry in Nigeria.

Yanmo Omorogbe

Yanmo Omorogbe is the co-founder and CEO of Bamboo, a leading fintech company founded in 2019. Bamboo is widely regarded as one of the greatest fintech platforms on the continent. Yanmo herself stumbled into the tech and finance field after studying chemical engineering and working with a private equity firm in Lagos. She went on to turn what started as a diversion into the finance and tech sector into building Bamboo, a finance company that has bridged many gaps.

Olumide Ojo

Olumide Ojo is the co-founder and CTO of Chowdeck, with a long history of working at African fintech companies, leveraging his expertise as a technical lead and engineering manager. He also worked as a principal engineer at Paystack, one of the leading Nigerian payment platforms. With a background in both backend and frontend development, Olumide Ojo is another new-generation talent. Along with his contribution to Chowdeck, he is one of the tech founders who has successfully brought his vision to life, creating a much-needed product for consumers.

Emmanuel Olorunshola

Emmanuel Olorunshola is a Nigerian entrepreneur and tech founder whose journey began in 2016 with his creation of ShopNow, the first and only Bitcoin-funded e-commerce platform in Nigeria. He also went on to earn a name for himself in the world of food technology by creating ‘Foodkix,’ a bicycle-based food delivery service, but he didn’t stop there. Emmanuel also created Kixmenu, a digital menu and POS venture. Beyond revolutionizing the tech world through technological innovations, Emmanuel Olorunshola has trained over 10,000 people in e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills across the continent.

Modupe Macaulay

Modupe Macaulay is a Nigerian founder and CEO of Capital Square, a co-working space located in the heart of Lagos. With a bachelor’s degree in computer science, Modupe’s background and interest have always been in tech, and with the creation of her membership-based co-working space, she has created a space not only for people in the tech space but also for non-techies to work. Modupe has been in the industry for more than a decade and is viewed as one of the women who paved the way for other women in the Nigerian tech space.

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson is a Nigerian health tech founder and entrepreneur who started out in medical biochemistry and pivoted to the health tools industry. Starting her career with over a decade of experience in data analytics and marketing, Ifeoluwa eventually took a leap of faith and created “Healthtracka,” an easily accessible tool to check your health status from the comfort of your home. In her early stage, Ifeoluwa raised $1.5 million in seed funding for her startup.

Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho

Nkemdilim Begho is a Nigerian digital transformation expert and a global speaker with a PhD in information technology. With a background in tech dating back over two decades, Nkemdilim began her career as an Application Developer at the Max Planck Institute for Psychiatric Research and, after a few years, moved on to a role as Managing Director and CEO of Future Software Resources Ltd, a business initially incorporated by her father, Christopher Uwaje, Nigeria’s foremost IT policymaker. She has been honored with awards for her contributions to the pan-African tech space, including being selected as one of the Obama Africa Leaders helping to change the African continent, as well as being listed among the 2020 ‘Top 100 most influential people of African Descent.’ Her contributions to the tech space also earned her recognition on Forbes’ 2014 List of the Top 10 Female Tech Founders in Africa.

Olusegun Enitan Dada

Olusegun Enitan Dada is a four-time tech founder and serial entrepreneur known for his strides in fintech, ICT, and software development. He is the founder of ZojaTech, IT Horizons, ZojaPay, and the co-founder of Smartsend Finance. Olusegun has a career in tech spanning over 15 years, during which he has helped drive digital transformation across Africa. He started his career as an undergraduate with IT Horizons and, years later, slowly transformed it into a limited company after noticing the struggles Nigerian organizations faced with basic ICT skills and knowledge.

Mitchell Elegbe

Mitchell Elegbe is a Nigerian tech giant and the founder, managing director, and board member of Interswitch, a role he has held for over two decades. Interswitch is a leading pan-African digital payments and commerce company, regularly credited for revolutionizing the tech payments and transactions industry. Mitchell began his career as an electronics engineer, founded Interswitch, and is known for building Nigeria’s first fintech unicorn, which has not only survived for decades but also continued to thrive.

Yinka Daramola

Yinka Daramola is the founder and CEO of Qucoon, a technology consulting firm focused on software development, cloud solutions, and financial inclusion products. With a multidisciplinary background spanning law, engineering, and an MBA, he has worked in banking (Citibank, Ecobank) before building Qucoon to deliver enterprise-grade digital solutions, including fintech infrastructure like the Rubies platform.

Shola Akinlade

Shola Akinlade is a Nigerian software engineer and entrepreneur, best known as the co-founder and CEO of Paystack, one of Nigeria’s largest financial technology companies. Although Paystack was acquired by Stripe in 2020 in a deal worth millions, Shola retained his position as CEO of the company, and in 2022, was conferred with the national honor of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for his contributions to the advancement of technology in finance and business in Nigeria. Shola Akinlade is also the creator of Zap, a system that allows foreigners in Nigeria to make payments using their foreign cards. He has been in the tech industry for more than a decade.

Douglas Kendyson

Douglas Kendyson is the founder and CEO of Selar, a leading African e-commerce platform enabling creators to sell digital products globally. A self-taught developer and former engineer at Paystack and Flutterwave, he built Selar into a profitable, bootstrapped company that serves over a million users and processes billions in transactions, positioning it at the center of Africa’s creator economy.

Ayomide Oriowo

Ayomide Oriowo is the co-founder and CEO of TurnTable Charts, a data-driven music platform that tracks consumption across streaming, radio, and TV in Nigeria. While rooted in media, the company operates as a music-tech and analytics platform, using data to standardise charts. A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, he previously worked on a data startup and has built one of Nigeria’s most credible music intelligence systems.

Damilola Olokesusi

Damilola Olokesusi is the co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, one of Nigeria’s top technology-driven and shared mobility start-ups, which has been lauded for its contributions to the country’s tech and tourism sectors. Shuttlers has made a name for itself as one of the partners of Nigeria’s leading tech event, Google DevFest. Damilola, who started her career with a degree in Chemical Engineering, revolutionized the industry and built a stronger brand through expertise in process engineering.

Oluwatosin Olaseinde

Oluwatosin Olaseinde is the founder and CEO of Money Africa, a fintech company with a community of over 200k people. She began her career as a chartered accountant, specializing in accounting, auditing, financial management, and taxation, before moving on to build Money Africa and help revolutionize the sector in Nigeria. Oluwatosin’s major focus is on emphasizing the need for financial literacy and investment through technology.

Maya Horgan Famodu

Maya Horgan Famodu is a partner at Ingressive, a firm dedicated to helping firms and businesses expand across Africa. She is also an entrepreneur and the founder of Ingressive Capital, a venture capital fund that invests in African companies. Maya, alongside two others, also co-founded Ingressive 4 Good, a nonprofit dedicated to providing scholarships, technical training, and talent placement for African youth. With a career spanning over a decade, Maya Horgan Famodu has been in the field of addressing business challenges, especially financial ones.

Funke Opeke

Funke Opeke can easily be described as a game-changer in the tech industry for women, as she started creating ahead of her time, when women were often seen in tech spaces. She is the founder of Main Street Technologies and Chief Executive Officer of Main One Cable Company, a communications services company based in Lagos State. With a degree in electrical engineering, Funke Opeke helped revolutionize the tech space for women, starting her career at Verizon and then moving on to companies like MTN, NITEL, and Transcorp, all of which are in her portfolio.

Ire Aderinokun

Ire Aderinokun is well known as a Nigerian front-end developer and Google Developer Expert, making history as Nigeria’s first female Google Developer Expert. She built her first website at the age of 13 as a Neopets fansite, where she learned basic HTML, and is a self-taught front-end developer and user-interface designer. She is the lead organizer of Frontstack, a conference for front-end engineering in Nigeria, and also the co-founder, COO, and VP of Engineering at Helicarrier, which builds cryptocurrency infrastructure for Africa.

Ada Nduka

Ada Nduka Oyom is the founder and executive director of She Codes Africa. This nonprofit tech organization provides African women with the tools they need to access digital tech education. Ada is also a software developer and open source advocate who once led developer relations at Interswitch. She also co-founded Osca HQ, an open-source community of over 5,000 open-source builders and contributors.

Confidence Staveley

Confidence Staveley is a Nigerian cybersecurity and information technology expert with over 15 years of experience in tech, whose career began in IT before she transitioned to cybersecurity. She is also the founder and Executive Director of Cybersafe Foundation, a nonprofit cybersecurity awareness and education organization within the most vulnerable communities in Africa. Confidence is also the founder of MerkleFence, an application-security consultancy. She has won awards for her roles and expertise in tech innovation, including the 2024 Women in Tech Africa Awards.

Tito Ovia

Tito Ovia is a Nigerian healthcare techpreneur and the co-founder and head of growth at Helium Health, a healthcare provider focused on accelerating Africa’s transition to a technology-driven healthcare system. Tito Ovia is part of a team working to build the digital infrastructure needed to power healthcare services in emerging markets across Africa.

Chijioke Dozie

Chijioke Dozie is a Nigerian fintech guru and the co-founder and CEO of Carbon. He worked in sourcing direct investment opportunities for the International Finance Corporation and Zephyr Management LP and has a decade of experience in the tech sector. Chijioke’s career began in business; his pivot into fintech led to the creation of ‘OneFi,’ the first African fintech company to receive a credit rating.

Akintunde Sultan Bolaji

Akintunde Sultan Bolaji is a Nigerian expert in software technology, community building, developer relations, and the co-founder and CTO of one of the largest tech schools in Nigeria, ‘Alt School.’ Akintunde has a well-documented portfolio of building and scaling technology organizations and fostering vibrant developer communities across Africa, and has contributed to $1m in fundraising. He is known to many as an inspiration to aspiring tech professionals and has over a decade of experience in the tech industry.

Adewale Yusuf

Adewale Yusuf is a Nigerian tech entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of the ed-tech startup Alt School and the former CEO of TechPoint. He also served as CEO of TalentQL, a start-up he founded in 2020 to hire, develop, and manage talent remotely for global companies. Adewale is a serial entrepreneur with success across all boards of his innovative ideas, including other tech-related companies such as Techpremier Media, which he founded in 2016. With more than a decade in the tech sector, Adewale Yusuf started his career as an IT specialist.

Prosper Otemuyiwa

Prosper Otemuyiwa, popularly known as Unicode, is a developer, co-founder, and CTO at Eden Life. He is also the co-founder of ForLoop Africa, a large, independent network and community company that connects software developers and tech enthusiasts across Africa. He has built a successful career in tech, spanning over a decade, with 9 companies in his portfolio and expertise in development and web optimization. He is also well known for writing tech articles and is generally regarded as a technology advocate in Nigeria.

Aniedi Udo-Obong

Aniedi Udo-Obong is a Nigerian tech program manager with a long history of working in the tech industry. With skills in tech development and Developer Ecosystem Program Partnerships at Google, with vast experience in the technology industry across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and, more recently, North America (NA). Previously, US & Canada Regional Lead for Google’s flagship developer community offerings—Google Developer Groups (GDG) and Google Developer Experts (GDE)—driving awareness, adoption, advocacy, and feedback for Google’s products and platforms, as well as open technologies for mobile, web, cloud, and machine learning. Aniedi’s career started in IT and has grown into more, with him having a huge impact on the Nigerian tech ecosystem over almost two decades.

Oluchi Enebeli

Oluchi Enebeli is a Nigerian blockchain technology expert, the visionary behind ‘Web3 Ladies,’ and the co-founder of Crevatal. She is well known for her work in shaping Nigeria’s Web3 ecosystem and for her efforts to bridge the gender gap in the space. Even barely a decade into her career in the blockchain industry, Oluchi is credited with helping to revolutionize the space for women and with creating Web3 Ladies in 2021, a community designed to equip African women with the skills necessary to excel in blockchain and Web3. She has successfully trained over 100,000 women, with a community spanning Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Uganda. Oluchi’s creation has also provided access to 25+ essential work tools and facilitated the development of 24 projects led by women in the network.

Obi Ozor

Obi Ozor is a Nigerian entrepreneur, business executive, and co-founder of Kobo360, an African tech-enabled digital logistics platform with presence in 6 African countries. With an educational background in biochemistry and eventually business, Obi’s career began in finance, with a role at J.P. Morgan & Co., an investment bank, before he moved to Uber to work in operations. Ozor is also a co-founder and strategic advisor of Fig Finance, a provider of credit infrastructure for emerging markets.

Kola Aina

Kola Aina is a Nigerian serial investor, tech enthusiast, and founding partner for Ventures, an investment banking firm that has invested in more than 90 startups across the continent, including Paystack, PiggyVest, Omniretail, Lemfi, Raenest, Thrive Agric, and MaaD. He is also the founder of ‘Emerging Platforms,’ a tech firm centered around EdTech and security products. In the past decade, Kola Aina has been at the forefront of revolutionizing Africa’s venture market, with a strong focus on tech startups and the broader tech ecosystem.

Tobi Asehinde

Tobi Asehinde is a Nigerian tech entrepreneur, business growth expert, and the founder of DMSI, a global EdTech company that has empowered over 100,000 learners across 37 countries in Africa. From pioneering digital marketing education to establishing Women For Digital, an initiative he designed to help women access underserved global job opportunities, his mission has always been to democratize access to digital skills and employment, and he has succeeded so far.

Chioma Agwuegbo

Chioma Agwuegbo is a storyteller and leader who uses technology to help people. She is the head of TechHerNG. This group helps women and girls learn to use computers safely. They also teach girls how to code and become leaders. Chioma has spent many years working in news and media. She uses her voice to talk about why women need to have the same tech opportunities as men.

Bankole Oluwafemi

Bankole Oluwafemi is the founder of TechCabal, an online publication focused on developing and promoting conversations around technology, mobile, and the internet across Africa. He is also the co-founder of Big Cabal Media, a pop culture and media publication company. Bankole started his career as a full-stack creative and freelance writer before pivoting into tech and media publishing, which he has been doing for over a decade.

Chika Nwobi

Chika Nwobi is a Nigerian serial entrepreneur whose major focus is on building successful mobile and internet-related companies in Africa. He is the founder of Decagon, an organization dedicated to equipping software engineers with the skills needed to secure a placement at big tech companies. In just five years, Decagon produced over 1,500 software engineers who went on to work at organizations including Flutterwave, Carbon, Terragon, Microsoft, Sterling Bank, Vertex, and Interswitch.

Gbenga Sesan

Gbenga Sesan is a Nigerian social entrepreneur highly regarded in the tech field for his contributions to ICT, with a career spanning over two decades that began with his service on the Presidential committees on Harmonization of Information Technology. Telecommunications and Broadcasting Sectors in 2006. In 2012, he was listed on the 40 African Legends Under 40 list and recognized by CNN as “one of the 10 Leading African Tech Voices” for his contributions to ICT.

Temie Giwa Tubosun

Temie Giwa-Tubosun is building the future of health infrastructure through LifeBank, where she leads innovations at the intersection of data, logistics, and care delivery. Her AirStack system, spanning AirX, AirCo, AirBank, and AirLearn, uses predictive analytics to forecast oxygen needs, power local production, and ensure safe distribution. By combining technology with on-the-ground execution, she is creating scalable, resilient systems that strengthen access to healthcare across Africa.

Sim Shagaya

Sim Shagaya is a famous businessman who founded Konga, one of Nigeria’s first major online stores. Before he became a tech leader, he studied in the United States and served in the Nigerian military. He founded Konga in 2012 to make it easy for people to buy things online. After that, he started a new company called uLesson, an app that helps students across Africa learn school subjects on their phones or tablets.

Daniel Ale

Daniel Ale is a tech entrepreneur who founded Prunedge. His company builds software and computer systems for the government and big businesses. He helps these organizations transition from paper to digital tools. This makes their work faster and smarter. Deniel also helps support new ideas and technologies across Africa to ensure the continent stays modern.

Mark Essien

Mark Essien is a software developer and the creator of Hotels.ng. He grew up in Nigeria but studied engineering in Germany. He came back home to build a website that lets people find and book hotels anywhere in Nigeria. Mark also started the HNG internship, a massive training program that has helped thousands of young people learn how to code and get high-paying tech jobs.

Tayo Oviosu

Tayo Oviosu is the founder of Paga, a popular app used for sending money. He started the company in 2009 to make it easier for people to pay their bills and send cash via their phones. Today, millions of people use Paga to run their businesses and handle their money. Tayo’s work has helped many people without traditional bank accounts participate in the economy.

Tope Awotona

Tope Awotona was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and later moved to the United States. He is the founder of Calendly, a famous tool that helps people schedule meetings without sending a million emails. He used his own savings to start the company in 2013. Today, millions of people around the world use his software. His success has made him one of the most famous tech founders born in Africa, earning him a Forbes post honoring his achievements.

Femi Longe

Femi Longe is a social entrepreneur, learning experience designer, and innovation consultant known for his passion for and contributions to the intersection of technology in Nigeria. He is currently the co-founder and director of innovations at Co-Creation Hub, Nigeria’s foremost social innovation centre. Femi, through his organization, contributes to accelerating the application of social capital and technology to advance economic prosperity across Pan-Africa.

Bosun Tijani

Bosun Tijani is a Nigerian-British Tech entrepreneur who currently serves as the Nigerian Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, a role he has held for three years. He is also the co-founder of Co-Creation Hub, alongside Femi Longe, and has also co-founded three other tech-related firms. Tijani began his career as a fellow researching trade development before going full force into conquering the tech world, a pursuit he has pursued for over two decades.

Idris Ayodeji Bello

Idris Ayodeji Bello is an award-winning strategist and global thought leader with roots in the tech ecosystem and a diverse range of technology expertise. A consummate connector, Idris has developed a thriving social and business network spanning five continents that includes many established and emerging African developers, innovators, and leaders, and was listed by CNN as one of the Top Ten African Technology Voices in 2012. Even after over 20 years in the tech ecosystem, Idris has not slowed down and is currently on the frontlines of African social and technological development.

Honey Ogundeyi

Honey Ogundeyi is a Nigerian multi-entrepreneurial businesswoman and the founder of the edtech startup ‘Edukoya,’ which she launched half a decade ago. Before founding Edukoya, Honey made her mark on the fintech sector as one of the co-founders of Nigerian digital bank Kuda in 2018. She also made an impact on the fashion scene by launching Fashpa.com, an online fashion retailer, in 2014. Honey’s career began more than two decades ago in the banking sector, as an associate at UBA Group, where she worked for two years before moving to McKinsey as a senior analyst and eventually transitioning into e-commerce, where she founded FashPa. In 2018, she was named one of the top 10 innovators in Africa and was listed among the 10 most influential young Nigerians under 40 in technology.

Silas Adekunle

Silas Adekunle is a Nigerian-British technology entrepreneur and inventor, credited with creating the world’s first intelligent gaming robot. He made history in 2025 when he became the world’s highest-paid robotic engineer at the age of 34. He is the Co-Founder and CEO of Reach Robotics, an augmented reality gaming company that created robots for gaming and STEM education. After shutting down Reach Robotics in 2019, Adekunle shifted his focus to MekaMon, using it to develop the Robotics education ecosystem across Africa and cloud infrastructure for industrial automation in the UK. He is also the founder of Awarri, an AI and robotics technology company in Africa.

Maxwell Maduka

Maxwell Maduka is a Nigerian innovator, tech inventor, and robotics engineer who currently works as the CTO at Flyaerospace. He is the founder and CEO of TerraHaptix, a Nigerian defense technology startup. Maxwell’s work on autonomous surveillance and AI-powered security systems is a powerful tool that has contributed to the evolution of security systems across Africa. Before creating Terrahaptix, Maxwell built SpacialNova and has spent a large chunk of his career in the tech space, contributing to the development of security systems.

Jessica Anuna

Jessica Anuna is the Founder and CEO of Klasha, a technology company specializing in cross-border solutions that power commerce in Africa, with offices in Lagos and San Francisco. American Express Ventures, Greycroft, Seedcamp, and Plug and Play back Klasha. She started Klasha to help Nigerians access global goods and services more easily. Jessica’s portfolio before she founded Klasha includes several years of experience at e-commerce and technology companies, including Amazon and Shopify. In 2019, she was named to Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 and awarded the New Wealth Creator achievement.

Temitope Ogunsemo

Temitope Ogunsemo is a Nigerian entrepreneur and one of the leading figures in the Nigerian edtech industry, with more than a decade of experience in the tech ecosystem. He is the founder and CEO of Krystal Digital Network Solutions, a company that develops edtech solutions to reduce absenteeism and enhance skills in Nigeria. The site built by Krystal Digital Solutions is currently used in more than 20 states in Nigeria, with more than 75,000 active users. In 2017, Temitope was recognized by the ECOWAS Youth Council as the West African Personality of the Year. In 2018, Forbes magazine named him one of the 30 most promising young African entrepreneurs.

Solape Akinpelu

Solape Akinpelu is a highly accomplished businesswoman and gender-finance expert. She is also the CEO and co-founder of HerVest, a digital platform that provides financial inclusion for women. Solape is also the Technology Chair of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce and has a rich track record in the tech sector. She is on the Gender Committee Desk at the Central Bank of Nigeria for the Framework for Advancing Women’s Financial Inclusion and was awarded the Women in Tech Award at Art of Technology Lagos in 2024.

Obadare Adewale

Obadare Adewale is a cybersecurity expert and technology entrepreneur who teaches cybersecurity practices in Nigeria. Adewale is regarded by many as one of the most highly certified Pan-African leaders in cybersecurity. He is also the co-founder of Digital Encode Limited and serves on the Cybersecurity Advisory Board for the Government of Lagos State. Adewale is recognized for his contributions to the development of the open-source security testing methodology and is listed among Forbes Best of Africa’s Outstanding Digital Trust Leaders.

Olusola Ayoola

Olusola Ayoola is the founder and CEO of Rain (Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria), a leading company in AI and robotics talent and production development in Nigeria and across the continent. With a PhD and a strong academic background in AI, robotics, and engineering, Dr. Ayoola is a visionary leader committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address critical challenges across sectors such as healthcare, national security, education, and sustainability. He has led several groundbreaking projects focused on AI-based solutions and has a strong interest in developing smart devices to improve healthcare outcomes. Dr. Olusola Ayoola is a highly reputable figure in the AI field in Africa.

Nathan Nwachuku

Nathan Nwachuku is the CEO and co-founder of Terra Industries, a defense technology company that builds autonomous security systems to protect critical infrastructure across the African continent. He also founded Klas, an independent academies platform for hosting live classes, offering online courses, and selling e-books.

Adeola Ayoola

Adeola is the co-founder and CEO of Famasi, a seed-stage health tech platform that has contributed to the success of pharmaceutical companies by managing operations and tracking stock in real time across a connected network. With a degree in pharmacy and a background in entrepreneurship, Adeola is committed to making healthcare more accessible through smarter tools and technology. Her career began in pharmacy over 7 years ago, with experience across retail, wholesale, primary healthcare, hospital pharmacy & supply chain management. Adeola has a mission to empower pharmacies with all the right tools to make care accessible across Africa.

Adegoke Olubusi

Adegoke Olubusi is a Nigerian entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Helium Health, the largest electronic medical records provider in West Africa, backed by Y Combinator and Tencent. Adegoke holds a degree in Engineering & Management from Johns Hopkins University & Morgan State and began his career as a building developer of payment systems at Goldman Sachs, eBay & PayPal. Alongside Helium Health, Adegoke has built other prominent technology companies and has a prolific investment portfolio in startups across countries. He has spent more than a decade in his career finding ways to revolutionize the health tech industry, and with Helium tech, he has achieved a significant part of his goals.

Samuel Okwuada

Samuel Okwuada is the CEO and co-founder of Remedial Health, a Y Combinator-backed Nigerian healthtech startup that has raised over $50 million. While his focus is on improving Nigeria’s health care system and reducing the inflow of counterfeit drugs, he has helped make health care more accessible through Remedial and contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s health tech sector.

Abasi Ene-Obong

Abasi Ene-Obong is a Nigerian entrepreneur and biomedical scientist with a master’s degree in human molecular genetics. He founded 54thGene Inc., a defunct Nigerian health and biotech firm specializing in African genomics, which he grew to a valuation of nearly $200m and served as CEO before stepping down in 2022. He is currently the CEO and founder of Syndicate Bio, a health technology company driving genomics and precision medicine initiatives in global healthcare. Abasi has been honored with awards and recognition, including being named in 2021 as one of the 100 most influential young Africans by Avance Media and as a Top 20 under-40 biotech leader by Endpoint News.

Dr Ola Brown

Ola Orekunrin Brown is a medical doctor and healthcare entrepreneur, the brain behind the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Group. She is also the director of Greentree Investment Company in the field of aviation medicine. Ola became the CEO of West Africa’s first air-operated emergency medical service. She is also the founder of HealthCap Africa, a venture capital firm that invests in pre-series startups in fintech and health tech. Dr Ola Orekunrin was listed among the 2013 Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum.

Henry Nneji

Henry Nneji is a co-founder and CEO of FoodCourt, a Y Combinator-backed virtual restaurant brand focused on improving Nigeria’s food delivery landscape. Henry’s career began in 2014 as a customer service intern at Germaine Auto Centre, and he later worked as a marketing intern before co-founding his first company, Fashion Map. He has had more than a decade of experience in the tech landscape and has contributed to its growth.

Babs Ogundeyi

Babs Ogundeyi is the CEO and Co-founder of Kuda Bank, Nigeria’s first-ever full-service digital-only bank to be licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Kuda was created with the major goal of making banking more affordable and accessible. He has strong expertise in the financial services sector, having previously spent years auditing and advising some of Africa’s biggest banks. As Special Adviser on Finance to the Governor of Oyo State in Nigeria, Babs used his considerable private sector knowledge to raise the largest infrastructural bond in the state’s history.

Ejimonye Ofodum

Ejimonye Ofodum is a co-founder and CEO of Fichaya, a tech-enabled cleaning company providing reliable one-time and subscription-based cleaning services across Nigeria. Since its launch 8 years ago, Fichaya has grown into a 200-member organization. Ejimonye’s background in telecommunications and fintech with companies like Flutterwave and Piggyvest enabled her to build a seamless company like Fichaya. She is credited with identifying a gap in the cleaning market and creating a customer-focused, trust-driven brand that leverages technology. On the side, she also works as a brand strategist for startups and has more than a decade of experience in the tech sector.

Femi Taiwo

Femi Taiwo is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of INITS Limited, a technology consulting and solutions company. Femi’s journey in tech began in 2005 with web development, and three years later, he founded INITS. He is also the Google developer group organizer for Lagos with a wealth of experience in building for tech. With more than two decades in the tech space, Femi Taiwo is one of the pillars of Nigeria’s tech world, with experience in both African and international tech markets.

Pelumi Aboluwarin

Pelumi Aboluwarin is a Nigerian tech founder and the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Nomba, a fintech company and banking agent that provides merchants across Nigeria with tools to accept various payment methods and manage their finances. Formerly known as Kudi, Nomba is one of Pelumi’s greatest contributions to the Nigerian e-commerce and fintech scene. Before building Nomba, Pelumi worked as a software engineer at Nexmo, and with more than 10 years of experience, he is one of the country’s most influential tech figures.

Uche Ogboi

Uche Ogboi is a Nigerian tech guru whose background and over 8 years in investment banking did not stop her from assuming the position of the CEO of Kenyan start-up ‘Lori Solutions,’ which she initially joined as Chief Operations Officer (COO) in July 2019, four months before the Series A raise for Lori was announced. She scaled Lori’s official expansion into Nigeria and helped it become one of the leading logistics companies in Nigeria alongside Kobo360 and TradeDepot. She is credited with growing Lori tenfold and contributing to the growth of Africa’s tech-led logistics sector.

Jay Alabraba

Jay Alabraba is an experienced startup founder with years of expertise under his belt. He is also the co-founder of Paga, with years of experience in pharma, finance services, and technology. Paga’s status as one of the largest mobile payment service operators in Nigeria can also be traced to Jay’s contribution. Jay Alabraba is one of Nigeria’s earliest fintech entrepreneurs, with over 20 years of experience and knowledge.

Hanson Johnson

Hanson Johnson is a technical talent developer, IT expert, and the founder and CEO of Start Innovation Hub. He has been a driving force in advancing digital empowerment in the Niger Delta. As a native of the Ibiono-Ibom Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, he has partnered with the PIND Foundation, which has significantly shaped his organization’s impact and reach. His commitment to advancing digital technology has been evident in his work, even to the point of establishing a scholarship fund for tech enthusiasts.

Kelvin Umechukwu

Kelvin Umechukwu is the co-founder and CEO of Bumpa, a platform popularly known as the Shopify of Africa and backed by Fast Forward Venture Studio, Google Black Founders Fund, Plug and Play, Sahil Lavigna, and Base 10. Before starting Bumpa, Kelvin founded another tech startup, Cloutshot Technology. Alongside Bumpa, he is a business developer and associate at Harambeans and the founder of the ‘Consonance Club.’

Blessing Abeng

Blessing Abeng is one of the founders of Ingressive for Good, a tech nonprofit organization. She is listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for 2023. She is also the co-founder of Disha, a tech platform that has now been acquired by Flutterwave. While also an award-winning entrepreneur and winner of the African Achievers Awards in 2022, Ingressive for Good, under Blessing’s leadership as the Director of Communications, has partnered with Google.

Ife Oyedele II

Ife Oyedele II is the co-founder of Kobo360, an African tech-enabled digital logistics platform located in 6 African countries. He has worked in various capacities with several global brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Financial Services, and the CFI Group USA LLC, and, in 2016, he partnered with Obi Ozor to launch the asset-free logistics start-up ‘Kobo360.’ Ife is a Technology Innovation & Product Developer who is passionate about developing innovative IT customer solutions.

Oluwaseun Akinwale

Oluwaseun Akinwale is an IT distribution leader and the founder of Maxitech, a global, dynamic, fast-rising IT distribution and enterprise support services provider based in Lagos, Nigeria. With over 15 years of experience in the tech space, Oluwaseun is building a world where IT companies created in Nigeria become global suppliers in the tech ecosystem, a goal he has continued to succeed at with over 100,000 devices supplied nationwide. In 2024, Maxitech was awarded the title of ‘HC Retail PC Partner of the Year.’

Mike Adenuga

Founder of Globacom, Nigeria’s second-largest telecommunications operator with over 60 million subscribers across Nigeria, Ghana, and Benin. His Glo-1 submarine cable, spanning over 6,000 miles and connecting Africa to the UK, helped lay the backbone of internet infrastructure on which Nigeria’s entire digital economy runs. One of Africa’s most consequential tech infrastructure figures and a billionaire according to Forbes estimates.

Kofo Akinkugbe

Founder and CEO of SecureID Nigeria, one of the few certified smart card and digital identity manufacturers on the African continent, serving both public and private sector clients. With over two decades of experience in digital identity infrastructure, Akinkugbe has built a company that sits at the critical intersection of security technology and financial inclusion, producing the cards and identity systems that underpin Nigeria’s banking and government services.

Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph

Co-founder of Kippa, a financial management app that has supported over 500,000 small businesses across Nigeria with tools for tracking sales, sending invoices, managing debt, and accessing loans. Named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 North America in 2024, making him one of the very few Nigerian-based founders to earn that recognition. His work directly empowers the grassroots informal economy that drives most of Nigeria’s commerce.

Uka Eje

Co-founder and CEO of Thrive Agric, a Y Combinator-backed agritech company that has partnered with over 100,000 farmers across Nigeria and Ghana and disbursed over $50 million in loans to smallholder farmers. A Benue State native who built one of Africa’s most impactful agricultural platforms, Eje navigated a near-collapse during COVID-19 and rebuilt the company with institutional financing, demonstrating the kind of resilience that defines the best of Nigerian entrepreneurship.

Onyeka Akumah

Serial founder who co-founded Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s first digital agriculture platform connecting smallholder farmers with investors, before pivoting to build Treepz, a shared mobility platform now operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya. Also co-founded Crowdyvest and RentSmallSmall. A Forbes Africa-featured entrepreneur with a track record of identifying underserved markets and building technology-first solutions that scale across the continent.

Ikenna Nzewi

Co-founder of Releaf, a Y Combinator-backed agritech company building hardware and software to industrialize palm oil processing for smallholder farmers in southeast Nigeria. His company’s technology has processed over 10 million kilograms of palm nuts, dramatically increasing farmer income while reducing post-harvest loss. A rare tech founder from the southeast building deep tech solutions rooted in indigenous agricultural value chains, backed by Samurai Incubate Africa and Future Africa.

Eyitayo Ogunmola

Founder of Utiva, one of Africa’s fastest-growing tech talent development companies, which has helped over 45,000 Africans learn technology skills and connected them with global employers across 30 cities. Winner of the 2020 MIT Solve innovation challenge for his work bridging the digital skills gap in rural Africa. A British Council Chevening Fellow with a Master’s from Heriot-Watt University, Ogunmola has built one of the most impactful edtech platforms operating outside the Lagos startup corridor.

Faiz Bashir

Co-founder of FlexiSAF, an Abuja-based edtech company serving approximately 700 secondary schools and 70 tertiary institutions across 32 Nigerian states with school management and student records software. In 2009, while studying in Malaysia, he established the first Google Technology User Group in Africa, which grew into a network of over 150 Google Developer Groups across 36 countries. The most prominent tech founder building from Abuja and a critical voice for the north.

Ibifuro Asawo

Co-founder and CEO of Cinfores Limited, Port Harcourt’s foremost ICT4D company, built over 20 years from a college startup at Rivers State University. His Court Management Information System has been deployed in the Rivers State Judiciary and expanded to Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, and the FCT, digitizing Nigeria’s justice administration. Also served as Special Adviser on ICT to the Rivers State Governor.

Wemimo Abbey

Co-founder and co-CEO of Esusu, one of the first Black-owned fintech unicorns in the United States, built on the concept of digitizing the traditional African esusu savings practice to help renters build credit scores. Born in Lagos and raised in poverty, he secured $130 million in Series B funding led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 after over 300 investor rejections. Named to Forbes 30 Under 30, Fortune 40 Under 40, and Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts, Abbey is Nigeria’s most decorated diaspora tech founder.

Chika Madubuko

Founder of Greymate Care, an AI-driven caregiving platform connecting vulnerable people and the elderly to professional caregivers across Nigeria. The company was born from Madubuko’s personal struggle finding reliable care for her grandmother and addresses a dimension of healthcare—elderly and dependent care—that no other founder on this list covers. A female founder building in an underserved niche, her work represents the intersection of social impact and technology in Nigeria’s health sector.

Chidi Nwaogu

Co-founder and CEO of Efiwe, a mobile-first AI-powered coding education platform, and Publiseer, a digital publishing company enabling African creators to distribute and monetize content globally. Recognized as one of the Top 10 Africa Business Heroes by the Jack Ma Foundation and listed among African tech founders under 40 driving continental innovation. His work bridges AI education and digital content infrastructure, adding both sector and Southeast Nigerian regional representation to the list.

Olugbenga Agboola

Olugbenga “GB” Agboola is the co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave, one of Africa’s most valuable fintech companies. A former engineer at Google and PayPal, he built Flutterwave to simplify cross-border payments across Africa. Under his leadership, the company processes billions in transactions globally and serves major enterprises. Agboola has earned international recognition, including TIME100 Next, for advancing Africa’s digital payments infrastructure.

Tunde Kehinde

Tunde Kehinde is a co-founder of Lidya, a digital lending platform providing credit to small businesses across emerging markets. He previously co-founded Jumia Nigeria and served as its managing director during its early growth phase. After Jumia, he built a logistics firm, ACE, before launching Lidya to address gaps in SME financing. His career reflects a consistent focus on infrastructure for commerce, logistics, and financial inclusion in Africa

Juliet Ehimuan

Juliet Ehimuan is a leading Nigerian tech executive who served as Director for West Africa at Google for over a decade. She previously worked at Microsoft UK and Shell, and played a key role in expanding Google’s footprint across the region. She now leads Beyond Limits Africa, focusing on leadership and capacity building, and serves on corporate boards, including Zenith Bank.

Tosin Osibodu

Tosin Osibodu is the co-founder and CEO of Chaka, a fintech platform enabling Nigerians to invest in global stocks. Under his leadership, Chaka secured regulatory approval from Nigeria’s SEC and expanded access to international capital markets for local investors. His work focuses on democratizing wealth-building tools and bridging the gap between African users and global financial systems.

Ernest Ndukwe

Ernest Ndukwe is a telecommunications engineer and former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). He played a central role in liberalizing Nigeria’s telecom sector, overseeing the GSM revolution that expanded mobile access nationwide. With prior experience at companies like AT&T and Motorola, Ndukwe is widely regarded as a key architect of Nigeria’s modern digital infrastructure.