President Trump “told” Russians firing ‘nut job’ Comey eased pressure

By Itunuoluwa Adebo

President Trump allegedly told Russian officials at a meeting between both countries that former FBI Director James Comey is a “nut job” and that firing him relieved “great pressure. ”

Trump reportedly said “I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

According to CNBC, a statement made by the White House spokesman said that Comey “created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia.”

Trump met the with Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign ambassador and the ambassador to the U.S, Sergey Kislyak, following the removal of FBI Director James Comey.

The President told NBC last week that he would have fired Comey “regardless” of what the Justice Department said. He added that he was thinking of the “Russia thing” when he did so.

Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department early this week. Mueller’s primary task would be to preside over the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s alleged collision with Russia.